【PlayStation Plus：2025年3月のゲームカタログ】 3月13日 公開

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは3月13日、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において、3月の海外向けゲームカタログを公開した。

エクストラおよびプレミアムプランが対象の「ゲームカタログ」では、PS5/PS4用アクションゲーム「プリンス オブ ペルシャ 失われた王冠」やPS4用サッカーアクションゲーム「キャプテン翼 RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS」がラインナップ。そのほかにも「機動戦士ガンダム バトルオペレーション Code Fairy」や「UFC 5」などがゲームカタログ入りとなる。

またプレミアムプランが対象の「クラシックスカタログ」には「アーマードコア」、「アーマード・コア プロジェクトファンタズマ」、「アーマード・コア マスターオブアリーナ」が登場する。なお、PS Plusのゲームカタログで利用できるタイトルは地域によって異なるため、日本向けのラインナップは異なる場合がある。

(C) 2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

