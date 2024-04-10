Nothing Technologyが日本でユーザー参加型イベント「NOTHING@TOKYO」を4月18日に開催！

Nothing Technologyは5日（現地時間）、同社が展開する「Nothing」ブランドにおける新商品として完全ワイヤレスイヤホン「Nothing Ear」および「Nothing Ear (a)」を2024年4月18日（木）に発表すると予告しています。同社では2021年より「Nothing Ear (1)」「Nothing Ear (stick)」「Nothing Ear (2)」といったワイヤレスイヤホンを販売してきましたが、新商品から製品名の付け方を変更してナンバリングを廃止するとのこと。

また同社は同じ4月18日に日本の東京・新木場にてイベント「NOTHING@TOKYO（ #NothingAtTokyo ）」を開催するとし、参加者を募集していました。参加申込は4月10日（水）12時までに同社の日本向け公式X（旧：Twitter）アカウント（ @NothingJapan ）をフォローして該当投稿をリポストし、参加フォームから申し込むと抽選で50人を招待するということでした。なお、イベントはライブ配信も実施される予定。


Nothingはスマホメーカー「OnePlus」の共同創業者であるCarl Pei氏が2020年10月に設立したデジタル製品メーカーで、イギリス・ロンドンを拠点とし、2021年7月に初製品となる完全ワイヤレスイヤホンのNothing Ear (1)を発売し、その後、同社初のスマホである「Nothing Phone (1)」を2022年7月に発売しました。その後、スマホでは第2弾「Nothing Phone (2)」やその廉価版「Nothing Phone (2a)」、完全ワイヤレスイヤホンではNothing Ear (stick)やNothing Ear (2)を投入してきました。

今回、新たに完全ワイヤレスイヤホンの新商品としてNothing EarおよびNothing Ear (a)の発表を予告し、さらに同日に日本でイベントを開催するということです。同社ではNothing Phone (2a)で初めて日本市場向けのおサイフケータイ（FeliCa）にも対応し、日本市場にも力を入れてきているようなのでどういったイベントになるのか楽しみですし、新商品のNothing EarおよびNothing Ear (a)も期待したいところです。



記事執筆：memn0ck


