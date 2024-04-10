Nothing Technologyが日本でイベント「NOTHING@TOKYO」を4月18日に開催！ライブ中継も実施。新ワイヤレスイヤホン「Ear・Ear (a)」も発表
Nothing Technologyは5日（現地時間）、同社が展開する「Nothing」ブランドにおける新商品として完全ワイヤレスイヤホン「Nothing Ear」および「Nothing Ear (a)」を2024年4月18日（木）に発表すると予告しています。同社では2021年より「Nothing Ear (1)」「Nothing Ear (stick)」「Nothing Ear (2)」といったワイヤレスイヤホンを販売してきましたが、新商品から製品名の付け方を変更してナンバリングを廃止するとのこと。
We started Nothing with audio in 2021 and since our very first product, we’ve relentlessly refined our design and engineering with every new addition to our audio product suite.— Nothing (@nothing) April 5, 2024
2024 is the year we’re unveiling the ultimate iteration of Nothing Audio with two new products that… pic.twitter.com/bRrFzk9wUl
Nothingはスマホメーカー「OnePlus」の共同創業者であるCarl Pei氏が2020年10月に設立したデジタル製品メーカーで、イギリス・ロンドンを拠点とし、2021年7月に初製品となる完全ワイヤレスイヤホンのNothing Ear (1)を発売し、その後、同社初のスマホである「Nothing Phone (1)」を2022年7月に発売しました。その後、スマホでは第2弾「Nothing Phone (2)」やその廉価版「Nothing Phone (2a)」、完全ワイヤレスイヤホンではNothing Ear (stick)やNothing Ear (2)を投入してきました。
今回、新たに完全ワイヤレスイヤホンの新商品としてNothing EarおよびNothing Ear (a)の発表を予告し、さらに同日に日本でイベントを開催するということです。同社ではNothing Phone (2a)で初めて日本市場向けのおサイフケータイ（FeliCa）にも対応し、日本市場にも力を入れてきているようなのでどういったイベントになるのか楽しみですし、新商品のNothing EarおよびNothing Ear (a)も期待したいところです。
4月18日、東京でお会いしましょう— Nothing Japan (@NothingJapan) April 3, 2024
NOTHING@TOKYO - コミュニティイベントを新木場のライブハウスにて開催
新製品と限定情報を全世界へライブ配信します
本アカウントのフォロー&RPにて、50名をご招待
お申込は：https://t.co/HrBK5tA0FG#NothingAtTokyo pic.twitter.com/5gOYG8qlEu
記事執筆：memn0ck
