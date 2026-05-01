For international guests: English information below.

『神楽坂で体感するSHOGUN文化―五感で巡る江戸の朝（街歩き・和菓子・茶道・胡弓）―』が2026年6月21日 (日) /2026年7月12日 (日)に神楽坂・梅花亭別邸「ふふみ庵」(東京都 新宿区 横寺町 10番地)ほかにて開催されます。 チケットはカンフェティ（運営：ロングランプランニング株式会社、東京都新宿区、代表取締役：榑松 大剛）にて発売中です。

https://www.confetti-web.com/events/15207

東京・神楽坂。江戸開府前に徳川家康が視察し、三代将軍家光が神楽坂通りを整備した「将軍ゆかりの地」を舞台に、五感すべてで江戸の精神に触れる特別な150分をご提案します。慌ただしい観光とは一線を画す、静寂と深い余韻に満ちた「五感の旅」を。

プログラム（約150分）

朝の時間を贅沢に使うプログラムです。大規模なイベントでは決して味わえない、文化の「第一人者」との直接的な交流が、あなたの日本滞在に、忘れがたい余韻を残します。（英語対応可）

1. 【視覚】神楽坂文化ウォーク（07:30-08:20）

江戸時代と変わらぬ町割りの石畳の路地や、家康ゆかりの「毘沙門天 善國寺」を巡ります。単なる観光ガイドではなく、サムライの歴史と都市開発の視点から神楽坂を読み解きます。

2. 【味覚・嗅覚】和菓子作り＆茶道体験（08:20-09:10）

会場を「ふふみ庵」へ移し、東京マイスター・優秀和菓子職に認定され、宮内庁への献上も担う「梅花亭」四代目・井上豪氏による特別指導。季節の和菓子を自ら作り、本格茶室で抹茶と共に味わう、至高の職人体験です。 指導：井上豪 神楽坂「梅花亭」四代目。卓越した技術を持つ職人に贈られる「東京マイスター」および、業界最高峰の栄誉である「優秀和菓子職」にも認定されています。その技は宮内庁への献上も担うほど高く評価されています。茶道においては裏千家坐忘斎家元より「宗豪」の茶名を授与。和菓子と茶道の双方に通じた、日本の伝統文化の体現者です。

3. 【聴覚・触覚】胡弓（こきゅう）演奏＆体験（09:10-10:00）

江戸時代から伝わる唯一の擦弦楽器「胡弓」。エミー賞受賞作『SHOGUN 将軍』のサウンドトラックにも参加した世界的奏者・木場大輔氏による生演奏。江戸の情景を静かに呼び起こす繊細な音色を鑑賞し、実際に演奏体験する貴重な体験です。 指導：木場大輔 日本を代表する、希少な胡弓演奏家の一人。古典から現代音楽まで幅広いジャンルで活躍し、紀尾井ホールでのリサイタルや文化庁芸術祭への参加などその活動は高い評価を得ている。NHK出演、国立劇場での演奏実績も持つ。エミー賞受賞のハリウッドドラマ『SHOGUN 将軍』のサウンドトラックに参加、グラミー賞歌手アリシア・キーズのコンサートにもゲスト出演するなど、伝統を守りつつ胡弓の新たな可能性を世界に発信している。

開催概要

『神楽坂で体感するSHOGUN文化―五感で巡る江戸の朝（街歩き・和菓子・茶道・胡弓）―』 開催期間：2026年6月21日 (日) /2026年7月12日 (日) 会場：神楽坂・梅花亭別邸「ふふみ庵」(東京都 新宿区 横寺町 10番地)ほか ■開催スケジュール 2026年06月21日(日) 07:30 JR飯田橋駅 西口改札前集合 2026年07月12日(日) 07:30 JR飯田橋駅 西口改札前集合 1. 【視覚】神楽坂文化ウォーク（07:30-08:20） 2. 【味覚・嗅覚】和菓子作り＆茶道体験（08:20-09:10） 3. 【聴覚・触覚】胡弓（こきゅう）演奏＆体験（09:10-10:00） ■チケット料金 イベント参加券：17,000円（税込） この事業は、東京都・（公財）東京観光財団の「ナイトタイム等（夜間・早朝）における観光促進助成金」を活用して実施しています。

Program (approx. 150 minutes)

This program transforms your morning into something truly extraordinary. Direct interaction with leading figures in their cultural fields - something you could never experience at a large-scale event - will leave an unforgettable impression on your stay in Japan. (English-speaking support available) The setting itself is part of the experience. Nestled in Kagurazaka, Tokyo - a district inspected by Tokugawa Ieyasu before the founding of the Edo Shogunate, and later developed by the third Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu - this program offers an immersive cultural experience far removed from the noise of conventional tourism. A journey of stillness and deep resonance, designed for the discerning traveler..

Schedule

1. [Sight] Kagurazaka Cultural Walk (07:30-08:20)

Wander through cobblestone alleyways that retain the original street layout of the Edo period, and visit Bishamonten Zenkokuji Temple, closely associated with Tokugawa Ieyasu. More than a standard guided tour, this walk offers a deeper reading of Kagurazaka through the lens of samurai history and Edo-era urban development.

2. [Taste & Smell] Wagashi Workshop & Tea Ceremony (08:20-09:10)

Moving to the intimate venue of Fufumi-an - a masterpiece of Sukiya-style wooden architecture completed in 2024 by Kyoto’s finest artisans - guests receive personal instruction from Takeshi Inoue, fourth-generation head of Baikatei. As a Tokyo Meister, certified Outstanding Wagashi Artisan, and purveyor to the Imperial Household, he offers the ultimate artisan experience. Create seasonal Japanese sweets by hand, then savor them with matcha in an authentic tea ceremony setting. Takeshi Inoue[Wagashi & Tea Ceremony] Fourth-generation head of Baikatei in Kagurazaka. Recognized as a Tokyo Meister - an honor bestowed upon craftsmen of exceptional skill who serve as exemplary figures in their field - and designated as an Outstanding Wagashi Artisan, one of the highest distinctions in Japanese confectionery. His mastery is further attested by his role as a purveyor to the Imperial Household. In the art of tea, he has received the tea name "Sogo" from Grand Master Zabosai of the Urasenke school. A true embodiment of Japan's living cultural heritage, equally versed in wagashi and the way of tea.

3. [Sound & Touch] Kokyu Performance & Hands-on Experience (09:10-10:00)

The kokyu is Japan's only bowed string instrument, passed down since the Edo period. This session features a live performance by Daisuke Kiba, a world-class kokyu artist who contributed to the soundtrack of the Emmy Award-winning drama SHOGUN. After experiencing the subtly moving sound that quietly evokes the landscapes of Edo, guests are invited to try the instrument themselves. Daisuke Kiba[Kokyū] One of Japan's foremost performers of the kokyu, an exceptionally rare instrument. Active across a wide range of genres from classical to contemporary Japanese music, his work has earned widespread acclaim, including a recital at Kioi Hall and participation in the Agency for Cultural Affairs Arts Festival. He has also appeared on NHK and performed at the National Theatre. His reach extends to the global stage: he contributed to the soundtrack of the Emmy Award-winning Hollywood drama SHOGUN and performed as a guest artist at concerts by Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys - carrying the kokyu's tradition forward while opening new horizons for the instrument worldwide.

Event Details

SHOGUN Cultural Experiences in Kagurazaka, Tokyo Discover Edo Through All Five Senses Dates: Sunday, June 21 / Sunday, July 12, 2026 Venue：Kagurazaka・Baikatei Annex“Fufumian”etc. 07:30AM Meeting Point: JR Iidabashi Station (West Exit) 1. [Sight] Kagurazaka Cultural Walk (07:30-08:20) 2. [Taste & Smell] Wagashi Workshop & Tea Ceremony (08:20-09:10) 3. [Sound & Touch] Kokyu Performance & Hands-on Experience (09:10-10:00) Price: JPY 17,000 (Tax included) https://www.ninjakotan-travel.com/shogun ※This project is supported by a grant from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau for the promotion of nighttime tourism.

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