【PS Store：今週の1本「Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition」】 期間：5月14日23時59分まで

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PlayStation Storeの「今週の1本」として、プレイステーション 5用アクションRPG「Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition」のセールを実施している。期間は5月14日23時59分まで。

本作は、チェコのWarhorse Studiosが開発したオープンワールドアクションRPG。15世紀の中世ヨーロッパを舞台に、プレーヤーは“スカリッツのヘンリー”として殺害された両親の仇を打つために旅をする。

2月5日に発売されたばかりだが、PS Storeの「今週の1本」としてゴールドエディションを15%オフの8,321円で販売。ゴールドエディションでは拡張パスのほか、特典として「勇敢な狩人の装備」が付属する。

□PS Store「Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition」のページ

