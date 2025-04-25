2025年4月24日(木)にGoogleの親会社であるAlphabetが2025年第1四半期(1月〜3月)の決算を発表しました。同期間中の収益は902億3400万ドル(約12兆9000億円)、純利益は345億4000万ドル(約4兆9400億円)で、スンダー・ピチャイCEOはAIや自動運転車の成果をアピールしています。

Alphabetの2024年第1四半期と2025年第1四半期の収益を比べたグラフが以下。2025年第1四半期の収益は902億3400万ドル(約12兆9000億円)で、前年同期比と比べて12％増加しました。また、純利益は345億4000万ドル(約4兆9400億円)でした。



Googleのサービス全体の収益は前年同期比10％増の772億6400万ドル(約11兆円)。部門別の収益は「Google検索およびその他」が507億200万ドル(約7兆2500億円)、「YouTube広告」が89億2700万ドル(約1兆2800億円)、「Googleネットワーク」が72億5600万ドル(約1兆400億円)、「サブスクリプションおよびプラットフォーム、デバイス」が103億7900万ドル(約1兆4800億ドル)でした。「Googleネットワーク」の収益のみ前年同期と比べて2％減少していますが、「Google検索およびその他」は10％、「YouTube広告」は10％、「サブスクリプションおよびプラットフォーム、デバイス」は19％増加しています。



ピチャイCEOによると、Google製AI「Gemini」のAPI利用者数は2025年初頭から200％増加しているとのこと。Geminiの利用者数増加は2025年3月に発表された「Gemini 2.5」の影響を大きいとしています。





また、Google検索にはAIを用いた要約機能「AIによる概要」が実装されており、検索結果の最上部に検索語句についてAIがまとめた文章が表示されるようになっています。この「AIによる概要」の利用者数は月間15億人を超えているそうです。



さらに、2025年4月23日で最初の動画投稿から20周年を迎えたYouTubeについても「YouTube MusicとYouTube Premiumの加入者数が1億2500万人を超えた」「ポッドキャストの視聴者数が10億人を超えた」「Googleサービスの有料サブスクリプションユーザーは2億7000万人を超えた。これはYouTubeとGoogle Oneの存在が大きい」とアピール。





Waymoの自動運転タクシーは客を毎週25万回以上乗せているとのこと。これは、2024年の5倍に相当する数です。





