東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

本日、2026年3月期 決算発表および適時開示を行いました。資料を下記の通り共有させて頂きます。

We would like to inform you that Toyo Engineering has released its financial results for FY2025, along with two timely disclosures, as provided in the links below.



■経営概況

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/51492280/37ff/4aea/9be1/f3c8512fc29d/140120260513529623.pdf



■決算概要

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/898798a8/e603/46a9/bd8c/c58e48ca7073/140120260513529588.pdf



■決算短信

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/d26534ed/8298/4341/9e5c/c5fc8cc16f36/140120260513529468.pdf



■適時開示『資本準備金の額の減少および剰余金の処分に関するお知らせ』

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/5b1b2fd7/6537/451f/a866/cd4d9610fc22/140120260513529637.pdf



■適時開示『定款の一部変更に関するお知らせ』

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/dcd3302b/b943/4c6c/be6d/b05b74d4aa21/140120260513529775.pdf





ーーーEnglish Followsーーー



■Management Overview

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/78e9cbd2/7e0e/40fe/831f/773b731ed24f/140120260513529634.pdf



■Outline of Financial Results

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/79594bd9/d7eb/4d77/ab1e/e41b93f0c729/140120260513529599.pdf



■[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/e62e6f26/bc69/44b3/ab78/421e6212d953/140120260513529586.pdf



■Timely Disclosure "Notice Concerning Reduction of Capital Reserve and Appropriation of Surplus"

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/95462dcb/ce91/4ff2/920e/53239b6ff94f/140120260513529771.pdf



■Timely Disclosure "Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation"

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/6e3d2b0b/8d31/4491/bd41/ddae8e902b4c/140120260513529816.pdf