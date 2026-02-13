Apple¤¬½ÅÍ×¤ÊÀÈ¼åÀ¤ò½¤Àµ¤·¤¿¡ÖiOS 18.7.5¡×¤È¡ÖiPadOS 18.7.5¡×¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï¡ª26°Ê¹ß¤ËÈóÂÐ±þ¤ÎiPhone XS¡¦XR¤Ê¤É¸þ¤±
|Apple¤¬iPhone¤äiPad¤Ê¤É¸þ¤±iOS 18.7.5¤ÈiPadOS 18.7.5¤ò¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¡ª
Apple¤Ï11Æü¡Ê¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¡Ë¡¢iPhone¤ª¤è¤ÓiPod touch¸þ¤±¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©¡¼¥à¡ÖiOS¡×¤ÈiPad¸þ¤±¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©¡¼¥à¡ÖiPadOS¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆÁ°¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¡ÖiOS 18¡×¤ä¡ÖiPadOS 18¡×¤ÎºÇ¿·ÈÇ¡ÖiOS 18.7.5¡Ê22H311¡Ë¡×¤ª¤è¤Ó¡ÖiPadOS 18.7.5¡Ê22H311¡Ë¡×¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï¤·¤¿¤È¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ÊÑ¹¹ÅÀ¤Ï¤È¤â¤Ë½ÅÍ×¤ÊÀÈ¼åÀ¤Î½¤Àµ¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤ÏCVE¤ËÅÐÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëKernel´ØÏ¢¤Î¡ÖCVE-2026-20671¡×¤Ê¤É¤Î37¸Ä¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ¤¬½¤Àµ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£Æ±¼Ò¤Ç¤Ï¤³¤ì¤é¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ¤Î¤¦¤Á¤Î¤¤¤¯¤Ä¤«¤ÏÀÑ¶ËÅª¤Ë°ÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë²ÄÇ½À¤¬¤¢¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦Êó¹ð¤òÇ§¼±¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤Ê¤ª¡¢Æ±¼Ò¤Ç¤Ï¹ç¤ï¤»¤ÆiPhone¤äiPad¤Ê¤É¸þ¤±¤ËºÇ¿·¤Î¡ÖiOS 26.3¡×¤ª¤è¤Ó¡ÖiPadOS 26.3¡×¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥¦¥©¥Ã¥Á¡ÖApple Watch¡×¸þ¤±¡ÖwatchOS 26.3¡×¡¢¥Ñ¥½¥³¥ó¡ÖMac¡×¸þ¤±¡ÖmacOS Tahoe 26.3¡×¡¢¥»¥Ã¥È¥È¥Ã¥×¥Ü¥Ã¥¯¥¹¡ÖApple TV¡×¸þ¤±¡Ötv 26.3¡×¡¢¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Ø¥Ã¥É¥»¥Ã¥È¡ÖApple Vision¡×¸þ¤±¡ÖvisionOS 26.3¡×¤Ê¤É¤âÇÛ¿®³«»Ï¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
Apple¤Ç¤Ï2021Ç¯¤ËÄó¶¡³«»Ï¤·¤¿iOS 15¤ª¤è¤ÓiPadOS 15¤«¤é°ìÄê´ü´Ö¤Ï¼¡¤ÎºÇ¿·¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¤Ë¹¹¿·¤»¤º¤Ë´ûÂ¸¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¤ËÎ±¤Þ¤ëµ¡Ç½¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢2025Ç¯9·î¤ËºÇ¿·¤ÎiOS 26¤äiPadOS 26¤ÎÀµ¼°ÈÇ¤¬ÇÛ¿®³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢°ú¤Â³¤¤¤Æ¤·¤Ð¤é¤¯iOS 18¤äiPadOS 18¤Ç»È¤¦¾ì¹ç¤òÂÐ¾Ý¤Ë¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼½¤Àµ¤Î¤ß¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤¿¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¹¹¿·¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢º£²ó¡¢¿·¤¿¤ËiOS 18.7¤ª¤è¤ÓiPadOS 18.7¤ÎºÇ¿·¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¤È¤Ê¤ëiOS 18.7.5¤ª¤è¤ÓiPadOS 18.7.5¤¬Äó¶¡³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
iOS 18¤äiPadOS 18¤ÎÂÐ¾Ýµ¡¼ï¤Î¾ì¹ç¤Ë¤Ï¡ÖÀßÄê¡×¢ª¡Ö¾ðÊó¡×¢ª¡Ö¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¡¦¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¡×¤òÉ½¼¨¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢²èÌÌ¤Î²¼Éô¤Ë¡Ö¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤ÎÍøÍÑ²ÄÇ½¤Ê¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¡×¤È¤·¤Æ¡ÖiOS 26¤Ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¥°¥ì¡¼¥É¡×¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¡ÖiPadOS 26¤Ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¥°¥ì¡¼¥É¡×¤¬É½¼¨¤µ¤ì¤ë¤Î¤Ç¤½¤³¤«¤éiOS 26¤äiPadOS 26¤Ë¹¹¿·¤Ç¤¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢iOS 18¤äiPadOS 18¤Ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¥°¥ì¡¼¥É¤òÁª¤Ð¤Ê¤¤¾ì¹ç¤Ë¤ÏiOS 18.7.5¤äiPadOS 18.7.5¤Î¹¹¿·²èÌÌ¤Ç¡Ö¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¤·¤Æ¥¤¥ó¥¹¥È¡¼¥ë¡×¤ò²¡¤»¤ÐiOS 18.7.5¤äiPadOS 18.7.5¤Ë¹¹¿·¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤Ê¤ª¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤ÎApple¤ÎÆ°¤¤«¤é¤¹¤ë¤È¤·¤Ð¤é¤¯¤ÏiOS 18¤äiPadOS 18¤Ø¤Î¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼½¤Àµ¤¬·ÑÂ³¤·¤ÆÄó¶¡¤µ¤ì¤ë¤È»×¤ï¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Ê¤ª¡¢Ã±ÂÎ¤Ç¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤¹¤ë¾ì¹ç¤Î¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¥µ¥¤¥º¤Ï¼ê»ý¤Á¤ÎiPhone XS Max¤ÇiOS 18.7.3¤«¤é¤Î¾ì¹ç¤Ç¤Ï425.9MB¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¹¹¿·¤Ï½¾ÍèÄÌ¤ê¤ËiTunes¤ò¥¤¥ó¥¹¥È¡¼¥ë¤·¤¿Windows¤ª¤è¤ÓMac¤ÈUSB-Lightning¥±¡¼¥Ö¥ë¤ÇÀÜÂ³¤·¤Æ¤â¼Â»Ü¤Ç¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Apple¤¬°ÆÆâ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤ÎÆâÍÆ¤ª¤è¤Ó¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼½¤Àµ¤Ï°Ê²¼¤ÎÄÌ¤ê¡£
iOS 18.7.5
¤³¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ï½ÅÍ×¤Ê¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£½¤Àµ¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¡¢¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¥æ¡¼¥¶¤Ë¿ä¾©¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£
Apple¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Î¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤ÎWeb¥µ¥¤¥È¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤: https://support.apple.com/100100
iPadOS 18.7.5
¤³¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ï½ÅÍ×¤Ê¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£½¤Àµ¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¡¢¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¥æ¡¼¥¶¤Ë¿ä¾©¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£
Apple¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Î¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤ÎWeb¥µ¥¤¥È¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤: https://support.apple.com/100100
iOS 18.7.5 and iPadOS 18.7.5
Released February 11, 2026
- Accessibility
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An attacker with physical access to a locked device may be able to view sensitive user information
Description: An inconsistent user interface issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2026-20645: Loh Boon Keat
- Books
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Restoring a maliciously crafted backup file may lead to modification of protected system files
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2025-43537: piffz, Daniel Nurkin, Sadman Adib, Mohamed Hamdadou & Mahran Alhazmi, Hichem Maloufi, Christian Mina, Gerson Aldaz, qwerty j0y & Ricardo Garcia, Dorian Del Valle
- CFNetwork
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: A remote user may be able to write arbitrary files
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved logic.
CVE-2026-20660: Amy (amys.website)
- CoreAudio
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted media file may lead to unexpected app termination or corrupt process memory
Description: An out-of-bounds access issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2026-20611: Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreMedia
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to a denial-of-service or potentially disclose memory contents
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2026-20609: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)
- ImageIO
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may result in disclosure of process memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2026-20634: George Karchemsky (@gkarchemsky) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- ImageIO
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to disclosure of user information
Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.
CVE-2026-20675: George Karchemsky (@gkarchemsky) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- Kernel
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to intercept network traffic
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2026-20671: Xin'an Zhou, Juefei Pu, Zhutian Liu, Zhiyun Qian, Zhaowei Tan, Srikanth V. Krishnamurthy, Mathy Vanhoef
- LaunchServices
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An app may be able to enumerate a user's installed apps
Description: The issue was resolved by sanitizing logging.
CVE-2026-20663: Zhongcheng Li from IES Red Team
- libexpat
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2025-59375
- libnetcore
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to intercept network traffic
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2026-20671: Xin'an Zhou, Juefei Pu, Zhutian Liu, Zhiyun Qian, Zhaowei Tan, Srikanth V. Krishnamurthy, Mathy Vanhoef
- Live Captions
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An attacker with physical access to a locked device may be able to view sensitive user information
Description: An authorization issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2026-20655: Richard Hyunho Im (@richeeta) at Route Zero Security (routezero.security)
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Turning off "Load remote content in messages¡É may not apply to all mail previews
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2026-20673: an anonymous researcher
- Messages
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: A shortcut may be able to bypass sandbox restrictions
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved handling of symbolic links.
CVE-2026-20677: Ron Masas of BreakPoint.SH
- Model I/O
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted USD file may lead to unexpected app termination
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2026-20616: Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- Multi-Touch
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: A malicious HID device may cause an unexpected process crash
Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.
CVE-2025-43533: Google Threat Analysis Group
CVE-2025-46300: Google Threat Analysis Group
CVE-2025-46301: Google Threat Analysis Group
CVE-2025-46302: Google Threat Analysis Group
CVE-2025-46303: Google Threat Analysis Group
CVE-2025-46304: Google Threat Analysis Group
CVE-2025-46305: Google Threat Analysis Group
- Safari
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An app may be able to access a user's Safari history
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2026-20656: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
- Sandbox
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2026-20628: Noah Gregory (wts.dev)
- Sandbox Profiles
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: An authorization issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2026-20678: Oscar Garcia Perez, Stanislav Jelezoglo
- Screenshots
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An attacker may be able to discover a user¡Çs deleted notes
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2026-20682: Viktor Lord Harrington
- Shortcuts
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A parsing issue in the handling of directory paths was addressed with improved path validation.
CVE-2026-20653: Enis Maholli (enismaholli.com)
- Spotlight
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: A sandboxed app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: The issue was addressed with additional restrictions on the observability of app states.
CVE-2026-20680: an anonymous researcher
- StoreKit
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An app may be able to identify what other apps a user has installed
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2026-20641: Gongyu Ma (@Mezone0)
- UIKit
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An app may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences
Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2026-20606: LeminLimez
- Voice Control
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An app may be able to crash a system process
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2026-20605: @cloudlldb of @pixiepointsec
- VoiceOver
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An attacker with physical access to a locked device may be able to view sensitive user information
Description: An authorization issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2026-20661: Dalibor Milanovic
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 303357
CVE-2026-20608: HanQing from TSDubhe and Nan Wang (@eternalsakura13)
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 303959
CVE-2026-20652: Nathaniel Oh (@calysteon)
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 303444
CVE-2026-20644: HanQing from TSDubhe and Nan Wang (@eternalsakura13)
WebKit Bugzilla: 304661
CVE-2026-20635: EntryHi
- Wi-Fi
Available for: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad 7th generation
Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2026-20621: Wang Yu of Cyberserval
µ»ö¼¹É®¡§memn0ck
¢£´ØÏ¢¥ê¥ó¥¯
¡¦¥¨¥¹¥Þ¥Ã¥¯¥¹¡ÊS-MAX¡Ë
¡¦¥¨¥¹¥Þ¥Ã¥¯¥¹¡ÊS-MAX¡Ë smaxjp on Twitter
¡¦S-MAX - Facebook¥Ú¡¼¥¸
¡¦iOS 17 ´ØÏ¢µ»ö°ìÍ÷ - S-MAX
¡¦iPadOS 17 ´ØÏ¢µ»ö°ìÍ÷ - S-MAX
¡¦iOS 18 ¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ - Apple ¥µ¥Ý¡¼¥È (ÆüËÜ)
¡¦iPadOS 18 ¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ - Apple ¥µ¥Ý¡¼¥È (ÆüËÜ)
¡¦iOS 18.7.5¤ª¤è¤ÓiPadOS 18.7.5¤Î¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ - Apple ¥µ¥Ý¡¼¥È (ÆüËÜ)
¡¦Apple ¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È - Apple ¥µ¥Ý¡¼¥È