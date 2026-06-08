Dungeon Clawler+などが登場

アップル（Apple）は、サブスクリプションサービス「Apple Arcade」で、7月までに新たに9つの新作ゲームの提供を開始する。

「Apple Arcade」は、200以上のゲームが楽しめるサブスクリプションサービス。料金は月額990円、Apple Oneの対象プランを契約していれば、無料で利用できる。

4日から、「Mini Football Legends」、「マイ・トーキング・トム2+」、「Coffee Inc 2+」、「FreeCell Solitaire: Card Game+」が利用できるようになった。また、6月30日から「Family Feud Pocket」、7月からは「Dungeon Clawler+」、「Creatures of the Deep+」、「Pocket City 2+」、「Draw it+」が利用できるようになる。

Mini Football Legendsアーケードスタイルのサッカー試合が楽しめる マイ・トーキング・トム2+バーチャルペットを育てるゲーム Coffee Inc 2+世界的なコーヒーチェーンを作り上げるゲーム FreeCell Solitaire: Card Game+フリーセルが楽しめる Family Feud Pocket米国のクイズ番組を忠実に再現 Dungeon Clawler+デッキ構築の戦略的な深みとクレーンゲームを組み合わせた Creatures of the Deep+シングルプレイヤー形式のフィッシングアドベンチャー Pocket City 2+巨大都市を構築し、プレイヤー自身がその都市に飛び込んでいく Draw it+制限時間内にさまざまな指示をヒントにスケッチに挑戦

Family Feud Pocket

Creatures of the Deep+

Pocket City 2+