【まとめ】2020年にNEWベビーが誕生した女優10人

I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts. His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes - the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement. Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or "Pandemamamas" - as I like to call us - who are navigating these uncharted waters. Please go to the link in my bio to check out the essay I wrote on the subject for Glamour. As I've previously shared, I am no stranger to loss on the road to motherhood - so to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I'm sending you so much love.