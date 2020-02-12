【まとめ】2020年にNEWベビーが誕生した女優10人
新型コロナウイルス（COVID-19）の影響で自主隔離生活が続く中、令和2度目の母の日がやってきた。米US Weeklyが「今年赤ちゃんを出産したばかりの女優たち」を特集しているので10人をピックアップしてご紹介しよう。出産というのはどんな状態でも大変なものだが、特にこのパンデミックの状況下では不安も多かったことを大勢の人たちが吐露している。女優として活躍しながら母親としても日々奮闘している彼女たちにとって、特別な母の日になりますように...。
ミラ・ジョヴォヴィッチ
今年45歳を迎えるミラ・ジョヴォヴィッチは3人目の夫である映画『バイオハザード』シリーズの監督ポール・W・S・アンダーソンとの間に第三子が生まれたことを2月4日（火）にInstagramで報告した。2009年に結婚した二人には、12歳と5歳になる娘が二人おり、家族みんなで仲良く子育てをしている写真がたくさん投稿されている。
Me and ma bébé. Baby Osian is getting so big! She's such a communicator, I really feel with all her cooing and gurgling that she can't wait to start talking already. Maybe having sisters always chatting away at you is a motivation. She's also such a smiler. Like a lot more than my other two were. As soon as people talk to her, they get rewarded with a huge smile and I tell you, there's nothing better than having a baby smile at you! I send you all a lot of love to during this lockdown. I hope you're all staying safe! Xo m #mamaandbaby #osianlarkelliot
ローラ・プリポン
These days have been challenging for all of us. Raising a toddler and a newborn in New York during these unprecedented times is tough. To help with self-isolation, I've been trying to find ways to feel more connected while sticking with a routine. @peanut has become a big part of that. @Peanut is an app to find support, get advice and share stories about motherhood. It's really refreshing to be a part of a community of moms who are sharing advice and information. You can start your own thread with a question or concern and then get valuable advice - or check out the existing conversations women are already having. I found one about how NYC moms are keeping their kids active and connected to nature while stuck inside, which I really appreciated. I've been feeling overwhelmed lately, but to know I'm not the only one feeling this way has been really comforting. Having community is more important than ever right now, so I encourage you to join and stay connected. I've shared a download link my in bio, I'm excited to hear what you think! #peanutapp . #sponsored #ad
アマンダ・シュル
『SUITS／スーツ』シーズン2からゲストとして出演、シーズン8からレギュラーの仲間入りをしたカトリーナ・ベネット役のアマンダ・シュル。41歳のアマンダは2月25日（火）に男の子を出産。Intagramで「私の最新のプロジェクトよ」と米Peopleのアマンダ出産記事を紹介して出産を報告した。その後改めて自身の出産1ヶ月前に撮った写真を投稿し、「こんなに小さな人がこんなにたくさんのものを必要としているとは思わなかった」と、現在外出自粛で出産準備の買い物ができない妊婦たちのためにディスカウントクーポン付きのウェブサービスを紹介している。
This photo was taken about 1 month before my life forever changed. I was excited as well as slightly daunted. I partnered with @gugu_guru to help me figure out what I needed in preparation for this little person who was about to take over my life and heart. I'm sharing this because right now I know a lot of expectant parents are unable to go into brick and mortar shops to test and select products for their babies. Gugu Guru provides a personalized concierge service through which they get to know you, your needs, your budget and taste and recommend products that will fit your lifestyle perfectly. I had no idea someone so small required so much stuff! Gugu Guru reduced my stress, saved me time, and helped me navigate the overwhelming world of all things baby to figure out what I needed on my registry and in my new life. If you want guidance determining what you need and what you don't, please use code AMANDAS20 for 20% off a Concierge Care or Expert Care package with @gugu_guru . Ps. Don't @ me. It's plain orange juice in a fancy glass. : @anniemcelwain #nofilter #fbf #babyonboard #35weekspregnant #notanad
ジェナ・ディーワン
『シェイムレス 俺たちに恥はない』などにゲスト出演もしているブロードウェイで活躍する俳優、スティーヴ・カジーと今年2月に婚約したジェナは、翌月3月6日（金）に男の子を出産。39歳の彼女はチャニングとの間に娘がおり、これが2度目の出産となる。
Little angel Callum Kazee is here!! thank you to @elizabethmessina for once again capturing some of my favorite pictures ever..even when i am half asleep and milk engorged
ミッシー・ペリグリム
今年日本初上陸した注目のドラマ『FBI：特別捜査班』で主演を務めるミッシー・ペリグリムも今年38歳で出産をしている。ミッシーは2015年に『CHUCK／チャック』のザカリー・リーヴァイと結婚から1年足らずで離婚したあと、2018年12月にトム・オークリー（『アメリカン・ホラー・ストーリー：ホテル』）と結婚。3月21日（土）に男の子を出産した。
Otis Paradis Oakley Born March 21st These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world. Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed
米CBSで3月末に放送が終わった『FBI』シーズン2は、シーズン3の製作も決定している。激しいアクションも多い本作で主演を務める彼女が休むことなくどのように撮影を続けられるのかと心配する声も多かった。しかしミッシーはInstagramに妊娠8ヶ月で撮影を続ける姿を投稿し「ここに8ヶ月の私のお腹の写真と、どうやって仕事を続けてこれたか...たくさんの人が私のために靴ひもを結んでくれたの」とコメントし、キャストやスタッフたちの協力に感謝した。他の出演キャストよりも少し早くシーズン2の撮影を切り上げたことも明かした。
Happy FBI Tuesday! Here's some pics of my 8 month old belly and how I was able to keep working... lots of people tied my shoes for me! and the last is how we prepared for intense scenes. #eyefarts #professionals @fbicbs
ベッキー・ニュートン
人気ドラマ『アグリー・ベティ』でアマンダを演じた今年42歳を迎えるベッキー・ニュートンとクリス・ディアマントポロス（『スカイランダーズ・アカデミー』）との間には二人の子どもがいるが、4月15日（水）に行われたインスタライブで、実は数か月前に第3子を迎えていたことを告白。そしてその数日後Instagramでその可愛い姿をチラ見せしてくれた。
Sharing a little glimpse of Hope....
ジョディ・ターナー＝スミス
結婚が報じられたのは昨年12月末のこと。出産前の3月にジョシュアは、新型コロナウイルスの世界的流行の中で初めて父親になることを不安に思っているとメディアサイトのBuzzFeedのインタビューで明かしていた。そして4月21日（火）、無事ジョディは出産し、母子ともに健康だと公表した。
Jodie Turner-Smith has given birth, welcoming her and her husband Joshua Jackson's first child. https://t.co/8jEDhjNXG4-- Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 21, 2020
レイチェル・ブルーム
『ママと恋に落ちるまで』の脚本家ダン・グレゴール。二人が長女の出産を報告したのは出産翌日4月2日（木）のこと。レイチェルが新生児を胸に抱いた写真をInstagramに投稿し、出産の様子と病院関係に感謝の気持ちを綴った。
「親愛なる友人が3,000マイル離れた病院にいるというパンデミックの最中に、NICUで赤ちゃんを授かったことは、私たちの人生の中で最も感情的な1週間となりました。素敵な医師と看護師が娘の肺から液体を採取している間、私たちは産科病棟が、来る新型コロナウイルスの嵐に備えて1時間ごとに変わっていく様子を見ました。家族全員が無事に家に帰ることができ、医療従事者全員に感謝しています。NICUのメンバーやコロナウイルス感染患者を直接助ける人々まで、彼らはこの戦争の最前線で戦うために多くの犠牲を払っています。ありがとう、ありがとう、ありがとう」
She's here. She's home. Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives. As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you. Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina.
ダニエル・パナベイカー
DCの人気ドラマ『THE FLASH／フラッシュ』で、シーズン1から科学者のケイトリン・スノーことキラー・フロストを演じる現在32歳のダニエル・パナベイカーは、2017年に弁護士ヘイズ・ロビンスさんと結婚。そして4月2日（木）にInstagramにて無事に第一子を出産したことを報告した。
This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home
メリッサ・ローチ
大ヒットコメディ『ビッグバン★セオリー ギークなボクらの恋愛法則』のバーナデット役で知られる39歳のメリッサ・ローチは、5月4日（月）に脚本家のウィンストン・ビーゲルとの間に長男を出産。2017年12月に長女を出産しているので第二子となる。新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックで大変な最中での出産となったメリッサは、自身のInstagramに喜びとともに、医療従事者への感謝の言葉を述べている。
I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts. His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes - the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement. Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or "Pandemamamas" - as I like to call us - who are navigating these uncharted waters. Please go to the link in my bio to check out the essay I wrote on the subject for Glamour. As I've previously shared, I am no stranger to loss on the road to motherhood - so to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I'm sending you so much love.
Photo:ミラ・ジョヴォヴィッチ公式Instagram／ローラ・プリポン公式Instagram／アマンダ・シュル公式Instagram／ジェナ・ディーワン公式Instagram／ミッシー・ペリグリム公式Instagram／ベッキー・ニュートン公式Instagram／Us Weekly Twitter／レイチェル・ブルーム公式Instagram／ダニエル・パナベイカー公式Instagram／メリッサ・ローチ公式Instagram