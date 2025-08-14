Steamにて、PC用オープンワールドサバイバル「Subnautica（サブノーティカ）」のスペシャルプロモーションが行なわれている。期間は8月22日まで。

「サブノーティカ」は、未知のエイリアン海洋世界で繰り広げられるオープンワールドのサバイバルアドベンチャーゲーム。Steamでは8月22日まで75%オフの1,075円で販売されており、2026年発売予定の続編「サブノーティカ2」を前にお得に購入できる機会となっている。

また、Steamではスピンオフ「Subnautica: Below Zero」のスペシャルプロモーションも実施されている。

□Steam「Subnautica サブノーティカ」のページ

