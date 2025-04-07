画像生成AI「Midjourney V7」のアルファテストが始まる、音声での指示に従って画像を爆速で生成可能なドラフトモードも搭載
画像生成AI「Midjourney」のバージョン7(Midjourney V7)のアルファテストが2025年4月4日に始まりました。Midjourney V7は前バージョンと比べて手や体などの描画品質が向上しているほか、音声での指示に高速応答できる「ドラフトモード」も搭載されています。
V7 Alpha
https://www.midjourney.com/updates/v7-alpha
We're now beginning the alpha-test phase of our new V7 image Model. It's our smartest, most beautiful, most coherent model yet. Give it a shot and expect updates every week or two for the next two months. pic.twitter.com/Ogqt0fgiY7— Midjourney (@midjourney) April 4, 2025
Midjourney V7での生成例が以下。「フード越しに見える顔」などの複雑な構図でも違和感なく描画できているほか、メインの被写体の前後のボケも細かく再現されています。
以下はMidjourney V7で生成した「手」の画像です。手のシワや指紋まで細かく描かれています。ただし、人さし指が短すぎるようにも見えます。
Please Seriously Forgive me for being GOD. @midjourney V Fucking 7 pic.twitter.com/z5HlqQM3Oi— Tabi Yume (@U79916881747113) April 4, 2025
Midjourney V7は「ドラフトモード」を搭載しており、音声での指示に従って画像を次々に生成できます。以下の投稿にはドラフトモードの例を示す動画が埋め込まれています。
One of the most exciting new features for our new V7 model is something we call "Draft Mode". Draft mode is half the cost and 10 times the speed and it might be the best way to iterate on ideas ever. Try it with voice, think out loud and let our ideas flow like liquid dreams. pic.twitter.com/ANfTMC6Ej1— Midjourney (@midjourney) April 4, 2025
ネコの画像を生成した状態で、ユーザーが「ネコを2匹にして」と発話。
すると、これまでのプロンプトを踏まえつつネコを2匹に変更した画像が生成されました。
さらに、「2匹ともイチゴを食べている」と言うと「2匹のネコがイチゴを食べている様子」が描写されました。
また、Midjourney V7はモデルのパーソナライゼーションがデフォルトで有効になっており、ユーザーの好みに合わせた画像を生成できます。
Midjourney V7には今後も1〜2週間ごとに新機能が追加される予定で、「文字およびオブジェクト参照機能」の追加も予告されています。