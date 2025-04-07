画像生成AI「Midjourney」のバージョン7(Midjourney V7)のアルファテストが2025年4月4日に始まりました。Midjourney V7は前バージョンと比べて手や体などの描画品質が向上しているほか、音声での指示に高速応答できる「ドラフトモード」も搭載されています。

V7 Alpha

https://www.midjourney.com/updates/v7-alpha





Midjourney V7での生成例が以下。「フード越しに見える顔」などの複雑な構図でも違和感なく描画できているほか、メインの被写体の前後のボケも細かく再現されています。



以下はMidjourney V7で生成した「手」の画像です。手のシワや指紋まで細かく描かれています。ただし、人さし指が短すぎるようにも見えます。





Midjourney V7は「ドラフトモード」を搭載しており、音声での指示に従って画像を次々に生成できます。以下の投稿にはドラフトモードの例を示す動画が埋め込まれています。





ネコの画像を生成した状態で、ユーザーが「ネコを2匹にして」と発話。



すると、これまでのプロンプトを踏まえつつネコを2匹に変更した画像が生成されました。



さらに、「2匹ともイチゴを食べている」と言うと「2匹のネコがイチゴを食べている様子」が描写されました。



また、Midjourney V7はモデルのパーソナライゼーションがデフォルトで有効になっており、ユーザーの好みに合わせた画像を生成できます。

Midjourney V7には今後も1〜2週間ごとに新機能が追加される予定で、「文字およびオブジェクト参照機能」の追加も予告されています。