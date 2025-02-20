Windows 11で古いIntel CPUのサポートを廃止？誤情報に注意を
Microsoft専門のニュースサイト「Windows Latest」は2月17日(現地時間)、「No, Microsoft is NOT dropping Windows 11 support for Intel 8th, 9th, and 10th Gen chips」において、Windows 11バージョン24H2のサポートCPU一覧が更新されたと伝えた。
古いIntelプロセッサが新たに対象外となったが、ユーザーへの影響はないとして誤情報に注意するよう呼びかけている。
No, Microsoft is NOT dropping Windows 11 support for Intel 8th, 9th, and 10th Gen chips
