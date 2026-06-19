東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

本日、新中期経営計画 (2026-2030) を開示致しました。資料を下記の通り共有させて頂きます。



■中期経営計画 (2026-2030)

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We are pleased to inform you that the English version of TOYO’s New Medium-Term Management Plan 2026-2030 has been released. Please refer to the link below.

■ Medium-Term Management Plan (2026-2030)

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/e02a1243/8eb2/4c9e/85ff/093474bf3996/140120260619574736.pdf