OpenClaw経由でGoogle Geminiモデルにアクセスした有料のGoogle AIプラン登録者のアカウントが利用規約違反で次々と停止されている
Googleの有料AIプラン利用者の間で、大規模言語モデル(LLM)をエージェントとして常駐させるためのオープンフレームワーク「OpenClaw」経由でGeminiモデルに接続した後に、Google AIアカウント側の利用制限を受けたという報告が相次いでいます。発端となったGoogle AI Developers Forumの投稿では、月額3万6400円のGoogle AI Ultraの契約者が、OpenClawのOAuth連携を使った後に警告なしで制限されたと訴えています。
https://discuss.ai.google.dev/t/account-restricted-without-warning-google-ai-ultra-oauth-via-openclaw/122778
Google Restricts AI Ultra Subscribers Over OpenClaw OAuth, Days After Anthropic Ban
https://www.implicator.ai/google-restricts-ai-ultra-subscribers-over-openclaw-oauth-days-after-anthropic-ban/
Google Bans AI Subscribers Over OpenClaw, Skips Refunds
https://winbuzzer.com/2026/02/23/google-bans-ai-subscribers-openclaw-no-refunds-xcxwbn/
フォーラムの最初の投稿では、投稿者が「直近のワークフロー変更はOpenClawにOAuthトークンを渡してGeminiモデルに接続したことだけ」と説明し、月額3万6400円の有料契約にもかかわらず事前通知や違反内容の説明がなかったとしています。これに対してGoogle側の担当者が内部チームに共有して調査するとフォーラム上で返信したものの、その後も「サポートから返答がない」「たらい回しになった」とする声が続きました。
さらにフォーラム内では、ユーザーが受け取ったというサポート回答として、「OpenClawで資格情報を使ってGoogle Antigravityのサーバーを非Antigravity製品のために使ったこと」がGoogle利用規約違反に当たり、ゼロトレランス方針のため復旧できないとする文面が共有されています。該当の投稿では、「この停止によりAntigravityサービスに加えてGemini CLIやCloud Code Private APIを使う他サービスへのアクセスにも影響する」と説明されています。
X(旧Twitter)でも、OpneClawでGoogle Antigravity上で動かすGeminiにアクセスしたとしてアカウントをBANされたという報告が上がっています。
@Google just banned my account for using @antigravity models in @openclaw bot through Oauth stating TOS violation. Not even a single warning before the ban and I haven't even received any mail regarding this as well.
I got the Google AI Pro subscription free for a year using my… pic.twitter.com/4Z1LogJP7Y— Tharun (@tharun0x) February 13, 2026
「私も同じです。Google Antigravity Proの有料契約者なのに、『Cloud Code Assist APIエラー(403):利用規約違反のため、このアカウントでは Gemini が無効になっています』というエラーが出ています。事前の警告もなし。説明も一切なし。どの規約に違反したのか全く分かりません」
Same here. I'm a paying Google Antigravity Pro subscriber and I'm getting: "Cloud Code Assist API error (403): Gemini has been disabled in this account for violation of Terms of Service." No warning. No explanation. No idea what rule I supposedly broke. They tell you to email…— Dr. Alcymar Monteiro Júnior (@dralcymarjunior) February 23, 2026
「これらは私のトークンで、私が支払ったものです。もし『OpenClawで私のトークンを使うために月額3万6400円を支払うこと』を禁止したいなら、私は同額をOpenAIやMiniMax、MoonShot、Zai.orgに支払います。あなたの代わりとなる彼らにです」
They're *my* tokens *I* paid for, so if @Google want to ban me from paying them $250 a month for using *my tokens* in @steipete's @openclaw, I'll take my $250USD ai ultra per month to @OpenAI @MiniMax_AI @Kimi_Moonshot and @Zai_org who have replaced you. pic.twitter.com/Z2Oe82v4jF— Chriscoveries (@Chriscoveries) February 14, 2026
ただし、同様の利用規約はGoogleだけではありません。たとえばAnthropicは2026年2月20日に消費者向け利用規約を改定し、Claudeの個人向け無料プランと個人向け有料プランのOAuthトークンはClaude CodeとClaude.aiでのみ認められ、OpenClawを含む他の場所での使用は規約違反としました。ただし、Anthropicは2024年2月の段階で「第三者による不正アクセス」を禁止していたため、厳密にはOpenClawがユーザーのOAuthトークンを使うことはもともと禁止行為だったという意見もあります。
OpenClawの開発者であるピーター・スタインバーガー氏はXで、「Googleの対応はかなり厳しいね。Antigravityを使っているなら気をつけて。私はもうサポートを削除するつもりです。Anthropicは私に通知を送ってきて、問題について丁寧に伝えてくれました。Googleはただ……BANするだけ？」とコメントしています。
Pretty draconian from Google. Be careful out there if you use Antigravity. I guess I'll remove support.
Even Anthropic pings me and is nice about issues. Google just... bans? https://t.co/JBq9YCB7nB— Peter Steinberger ???? (@steipete) February 23, 2026