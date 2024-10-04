【Nikoderiko】10月15日 発売予定価格：3,280円

MY.GAMESは、2Dアクションゲーム「Nikoderiko」をオンラインストア「My Nintendo Store」にて10月15日よりダウンロード販売する。価格は3,280円。また、「Steam」、「PlayStation Store」でも販売を予定している。

本作はニコとルナを操作して、魔法の島を舞台に悪役グリムバルドから島とその部族を救うために冒険に出る2Dアクションゲーム。

様々なギミックを持ったステージをアクションを駆使して進んでいく。「ドンキーコング」シリーズを彷彿とさせるアクションやポップなキャラクターなど魅力的な世界観が描かれている。

また「ドンキーコング」シリーズの音楽などを手掛けるデビッド・ワイズ氏が本作の音楽を手掛けている。

【Nikoderiko - Launch Date Trailer | Coming to Consoles on October 15】

□My Nintendo Storeの「Nikoderiko」

□Steamの「Nikoderiko」

□PlayStation Storeの「Nikoderiko」

Nikoderiko(TM): The Magical World (C) 2024 All rights reserved. Developed by VEA Games(TM). VEA Games and Nikoderiko are trademarks of Plarify Limited.

Published by Knights Peak Interactive - A division of MY.GAMES B.V. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.