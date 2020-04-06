新型コロナウイルス感染症拡大の影響から、在宅でのテレワークが増えている昨今。ビデオ通話・ビデオ会議での背景画像用にディズニー/ピクサーやマーベル・スタジオが公式Twitterにて素材を配布している。

Marvel Studios公式Twitterより『ドクター・ストレンジ』の背景画像
ビデオ会議の背景を“映画の世界”に！プライベート空間も気にならない

テレワーク（在宅勤務）が世界中で推奨されている現在、ビデオ通話・ビデオ会議でのバーチャル背景画像用にディズニー/ピクサー、マーベル・スタジオ、20世紀スタジオ、ライオンズゲートなどが公式Twitterにて素材を配布している。

バーチャル背景画が設定できるビデオ通話用ツールで使用することにより、プライベート空間が気にならず、少しでも暗い気分を払拭できるのでは？ぜひこの機会に活用してみてほしい。

