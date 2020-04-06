新型コロナウイルス感染症拡大の影響から、在宅でのテレワークが増えている昨今。ビデオ通話・ビデオ会議での背景画像用にディズニー/ピクサーやマーベル・スタジオが公式Twitterにて素材を配布している。

Marvel Studios公式Twitterより『ドクター・ストレンジ』の背景画像

ビデオ会議の背景を“映画の世界”に！プライベート空間も気にならない

テレワーク（在宅勤務）が世界中で推奨されている現在、ビデオ通話・ビデオ会議でのバーチャル背景画像用にディズニー/ピクサー、マーベル・スタジオ、20世紀スタジオ、ライオンズゲートなどが公式Twitterにて素材を配布している。

バーチャル背景画が設定できるビデオ通話用ツールで使用することにより、プライベート空間が気にならず、少しでも暗い気分を払拭できるのでは？ぜひこの機会に活用してみてほしい。

From the Scare Floor to Gusteau’s Kitchen, use these @Pixar backgrounds to destine your next video call for fun! pic.twitter.com/UxkQdLhwxU — Disney (@Disney) 2020年4月4日

From the Scare Floor to Gusteau’s Kitchen, use these backgrounds to destine your next video call for fun! pic.twitter.com/CAkNEML0vJ — Pixar (@Pixar) 2020年4月2日

pic.twitter.com/BNlhdsWWLT — Pixar (@Pixar) 2020年4月2日

Got a video call today? Why not take it from Wakanda! Download these and take a trip around the MCU. pic.twitter.com/dbfQi3RLxI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) 2020年4月3日

Dress up your home video conferences with these classic backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/kgCtTYOBkL — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) 2020年4月2日

We gotta do this more often. Please enjoy your stay with these @zoom_us backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/bDeukPuMSF — Lionsgate Movies (@Lionsgate) 2020年4月2日

Dance your way into La La Land with these! pic.twitter.com/LlzerhPBQW — La La Land (@LaLaLand) 2020年4月2日

Yeah, we’re thinking you need more Wick backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/MuLQjeg9YP — John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) 2020年4月2日

These are pretty killer too. pic.twitter.com/Ue3O7rRQFG — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) 2020年4月2日

