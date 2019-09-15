本拠地セレモニーでスピーチ「とても緊張しています」

マリナーズの会長付き特別補佐兼インストラクターを務めるイチロー氏が14日（日本時間15日）、球団に貢献し、大きな功績を残した人物に贈られる「フランチャイズ・アチーブメント賞」の授賞式に出席。英語でスピーチを行った。

現役選手に加えて、殿堂入りしている元同僚のエドガー・マルティネス氏、ケン・グリフィー・ジュニア氏らも見守る中で行われたスピーチ。イチロー氏は「とても緊張しています。ディー（ゴードン）、雄星（菊池）、今夜は泣くなよ」と冒頭にジョークを飛ばすと、約5分間に渡って英語で感謝の思いを伝えた。

以下はスピーチ全文（日本語訳の後に英語の原文も掲載）。

ありがとうございます。とても緊張しています。さあ、始めましょう。ディー（ゴードン）、雄星（菊池）、今夜は泣かないように。泣いちゃだめだよ。

これは幸せな式典です。私が東京であの夜に引退した時、素晴らしいシアトルのファンがそこにいなかったので、何かが欠けている気がしました。今夜、私は皆さんからの何年にも渡るサポートに対して感謝を気持ちを示したいと思います。

2001年に私がシアトルに来た時、それまで、日本から来た野手は誰もいませんでした。皆さんが見たのは、27歳の、小柄で、細い、無名の選手でした。皆さんが私を受け入れない理由は多くありました。

しかし、大きな心で私を受け入れてくれました。そして、それは、私がここを離れても、そして戻ってきたときも、決して止むことはありませんでした。２０１８年にここに戻ってくるチャンスを与えていただき、本当にありがたく思っています。その理由は皆さん、ファンの方々です。

ありがとう、シアトル。

また、ニューヨーク、マイアミをはじめ、私が選手として訪れた場所全ての、アメリカ各地のファンにも、感謝しています。

野球は、アメリカにおいて、真の国民的娯楽です。野球をこよなく愛し、リスペクして止まない人たちの前でプレーすることは、私にとってとても幸せなことでした。私が知っている最も素晴らしい選手たちと共に、または、そのような選手たちを相手に、プレーできたことは、大きな誇りです。

彼らにインスパイアされ、私の野球のレベルは上がりました。また、今、ここで、若く、才能豊かで、将来チャンピオンシップをもたらしてくれるであろう選手たちと共に時間が過ごせることも、大変幸せに感じています。

言葉と文化の違い、20歳も離れている年齢差にも関わらず、私が、彼らの周りにいることがとても楽しいと思ったのは、彼らの野球に対しての情熱が、本物であると感じたからです。

「誇りに思うことは…」「マリナーズには永遠に感謝」

キャリアを振り返った時、私が誇りに思うことが少しでもあるとすれば、毎日、困難を乗り越え、毎日、同じような情熱を持って、2001年の最初の日から、2019年の最後の日まで、臨むことができたことです。

長いシーズンが終わりに近づいているこの時期に、選手たちに思い出してほしいのは、プロフェッショナルである、ということの意味です。シーズンが終わりに近づいた日々は、シーズンの初めの日々、そしてその間と同じように重要です。

毎日、同じ情熱を持って、仕事に臨んでいかなければなりません。それが、自身のパフォーマンスに与える、そして、この特別な試合を楽しんでいるファンに与える、最高のギフトとなります。

マリナーズの球団には、私の愛する野球を、愛する街でやる機会を与えていただいたことに永遠に感謝します。また、絶えることのないサポートしてくれる家族にも感謝します。

それでは、野球を始めましょう！

（以下は英語の原文）

Thank you. I am so nervous. Okay, let’s do it.

Dee(Gordon), Yusei [Kikuchi], no crying tonight. No crying.

This is a happy occasion. When I retired that night in Tokyo, I had an incomplete feeling because the great fans of Seattle could not be there. Tonight I want to express my appreciation to you for your touching support over the years.

When I came to Seattle in 2001, no position player had ever come from Japan before. The one you got was 27 years old, small and skinny.And I know, you had every reason not to accept me.

However, you welcomed me with open arms and you have never stopped, even when I left and came back. I was so grateful for the chance to return in 2018 and the reason is you fans.

Thank you Seattle.

I also appreciate the fans across America who supported me in New York, Miami, and even in many places as a visiting player.

Baseball is truly a national pastime in America and I was so happy to play in front of the people who love and respect the game so much. It has to be an honor to play baseball with and against some of the greatest competitors I have ever known.

They inspired me to raise my game to a higher level.Now, I have the pleasure of spending time with these young and talented players who will bring the franchise a championship.

Despite the language and culture gap, not to mention an age difference, of 20 years, I enjoy being around them because I feel their passion for the game I love is genuine.

As I look back to my career, if there’s anything that gives me pride, it is that I overcame the daily challenges and I have an equal passion for each day, from the first one in 2001 to the last one in 2019.

As we enter the final days of a long season, every player should remind himself what does it mean to be a professional. These last days are just as important as the first ones and all those in between.

Every day you need to go about your business with the same passion. That is the greatest gift you can give to your performance and to the fans who come to enjoy this special game.

To the Seattle Mariners organization, I am forever grateful to you for giving me the chance to play the game I love in the city I have come to love. Thank you also to my family for your endless support.

Now, let’s play baseball!（木崎英夫 / Hideo Kizaki）