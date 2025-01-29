¡Ú1·î¤Î¤ªÇã¤¤ÆÀ¥»ー¥ë¡Û´ü´Ö¡§1·î29Æü¤Þ¤Ç

¡¡¥½¥Ëー¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿¥é¥¯¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¡ÊSIE¡Ë¤Ï¡¢PlayStation Store¤Ë¤Æ¡Ö1·î¤Î¤ªÇã¤¤ÆÀ¥»ー¥ë¡×¤ò¼Â»Ü¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£´ü´Ö¤Ï1·î29Æü¤Þ¤Ç¡£

¡¡ËÜ¥»ー¥ë¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥×¥ì¥¤¥¹¥Æー¥·¥ç¥ó 5/¥×¥ì¥¤¥¹¥Æー¥·¥ç¥ó 4¤Î¥À¥¦¥ó¥íー¥É¥½¥Õ¥È¤ª¤è¤ÓDLC¤¬¤ªÇã¤¤ÆÀ²Á³Ê¤ÇÅÐ¾ì¡£¡ÖSILENT HILL 2 ¥Ç¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¥¨¥Ç¥£¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤ä¡Ö½½»°µ¡Ê¼ËÉ±Ò·÷ ¥¦¥§¥ë¥«¥à¥Ð¥ê¥åー¥Ñ¥Ã¥¯¡×¡¢¡Ö¥°¥é¥ó¥Äー¥ê¥¹¥â7 25¼þÇ¯¥¢¥Ë¥Ðー¥µ¥êー¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ç¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¥¨¥Ç¥£¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿¥²ー¥àËÜÊÔ¤Ë³Æ¼ïDLC¤Ê¤É¤¬ÉÕ¤¤¤¿¾¦ÉÊ¤â¥é¥¤¥ó¥Ê¥Ã¥×¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì´ü´ÖÃæ¡¢ºÇÂç80%¥ª¥Õ¤Î³ä°ú²Á³Ê¤ÇÄó¶¡¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£

¡¡¤Ê¤ª¡¢°ìÉô¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¤Ï¥»ー¥ë´ü´Ö¤¬°Û¤Ê¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£¹ØÆþ¤ÎºÝ¤Ï¾¦ÉÊ¥Úー¥¸¤Ë¤Æ¥»ー¥ë²Á³Ê¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤«¤Ê¤É¤ò³ÎÇ§¤·¤Æ¤Û¤·¤¤¡£

¥»ー¥ëÂÐ¾Ý¾¦ÉÊ¡Ê°ìÉô¡Ë

¡ÖSILENT HILL 2 ¥Ç¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¥¨¥Ç¥£¥·¥ç¥ó¡×

²Á³Ê¡§9,790±ß¢ª7,832±ß¡Ê20%¥ª¥Õ¡Ë

¥»ー¥ë´ü´Ö¡§1·î29Æü23»þ59Ê¬¤Þ¤Ç

¢¢PS Store¡ÖSILENT HILL 2 ¥Ç¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¥¨¥Ç¥£¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤Î¥Úー¥¸

¡Ö½½»°µ¡Ê¼ËÉ±Ò·÷ ¥¦¥§¥ë¥«¥à¥Ð¥ê¥åー¥Ñ¥Ã¥¯¡×

²Á³Ê¡§7,678±ß¢ª3,839±ß¡Ê50%¥ª¥Õ¡Ë

¥»ー¥ë´ü´Ö¡§1·î29Æü23»þ59Ê¬¤Þ¤Ç

¢¢PS Store¡Ö½½»°µ¡Ê¼ËÉ±Ò·÷ ¥¦¥§¥ë¥«¥à¥Ð¥ê¥åー¥Ñ¥Ã¥¯¡×¤Î¥Úー¥¸

¡Ö¥°¥é¥ó¥Äー¥ê¥¹¥â7 25¼þÇ¯¥¢¥Ë¥Ðー¥µ¥êー¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ç¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¥¨¥Ç¥£¥·¥ç¥ó¡×

²Á³Ê¡§10,890±ß¢ª6,534±ß¡Ê40%¥ª¥Õ¡Ë

¥»ー¥ë´ü´Ö¡§1·î29Æü23»þ59Ê¬¤Þ¤Ç

¢¢PS Store¡Ö¥°¥é¥ó¥Äー¥ê¥¹¥â7 25¼þÇ¯¥¢¥Ë¥Ðー¥µ¥êー¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ç¥é¥Ã¥¯¥¹¥¨¥Ç¥£¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤Î¥Úー¥¸

(C)ATLUS (C)SEGA All rights reserved.

Gran Turismo(R) 7 (C) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. ¡ÈPolyphony Digital logo¡É, ¡ÈGran Turismo¡É and ¡ÈGT¡É are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.