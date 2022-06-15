米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は6月14日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases June 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

June 2022 Security Update Summary - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft

Security Update Guide - Microsoft

June 2022 Security Update Summary - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft

脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

.NET

Azure OMI

Azure Real Time Operating System

Azure Service Fabric Container

Intel

Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office SharePoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Windows ALPC

Microsoft Windows Codecs Library

Remote Volume Shadow Copy Service (RVSS)

Role: Windows Hyper-V

SQL Server

Visual Studio

Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock

Windows App Store

Windows Autopilot

Windows Container Isolation FS Filter Driver

Windows Container Manager Service

Windows Defender

Windows Encrypting File System (EFS)

Windows File History Service

Windows Installer

Windows iSCSI

Windows Kerberos

Windows Kernel

Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol

Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service

Windows Media

Windows Network Address Translation (NAT)

Windows Network File System

Windows PowerShell

Windows SMB

セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。