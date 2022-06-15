Microsoft製品に緊急の脆弱性、ただちに累積更新プログラムの適用を
米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は6月14日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases June 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
June 2022 Security Update Summary - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
.NET
Azure OMI
Azure Real Time Operating System
Azure Service Fabric Container
Intel
Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
Microsoft Office Excel
Microsoft Office SharePoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows ALPC
Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
Remote Volume Shadow Copy Service (RVSS)
Role: Windows Hyper-V
SQL Server
Visual Studio
Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock
Windows App Store
Windows Autopilot
Windows Container Isolation FS Filter Driver
Windows Container Manager Service
Windows Defender
Windows Encrypting File System (EFS)
Windows File History Service
Windows Installer
Windows iSCSI
Windows Kerberos
Windows Kernel
Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol
Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service
Windows Media
Windows Network Address Translation (NAT)
Windows Network File System
Windows PowerShell
Windows SMBセキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。