【007 First Light】 2026年5月27日 発売予定

IO Interactiveは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X|S/Nintendo Switch 2/PC用アクションアドベンチャー「007 First Light（007 ファーストライト）」の発売日を2026年5月27日に延期すると発表した。

本作はシリーズおなじみの主人公であるジェームズ・ボンドの誕生を新たな解釈で描いたアクションアドベンチャーゲーム。これまで2026年3月37日に発売される予定となっていたが、約2カ月の延期が決定した。

理由についてはクオリティアップのためとしており、発売初日から高いクオリティを保証すべく延期が決定された形。すでに最後までプレイできる状態になっているものの、発売時に最高のバージョンを届けるため開発期間の延長が決まったとしている。また、2026年初頭には本作に関する新たな情報が発信される予定。

An important update regarding the release date of 007 First Light. pic.twitter.com/DLej5bLxun - 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) December 23, 2025

