2024年8月9日に登場した「Raspberry Pi Pico 2」には、ArmコアとRISC-Vコアを搭載した独自開発マイコン「RP2350」が搭載されています。RISC-Vコアを簡単に使えて面白そうだったので、実際にRP2350のRISC-Vコアを使ってLチカを実行してデバッグも試してみました。

Raspberry Pi Pico 2 - Raspberry Pi

https://www.raspberrypi.com/products/raspberry-pi-pico-2/

GitHub - raspberrypi/pico-examples

https://github.com/raspberrypi/pico-examples?tab=readme-ov-file

・目次

◆1：用意する物

◆2：LチカのコードをRISC-Vコア向けにビルドする

◆3：デバッグ環境を構築

◆4：Lチカを実行してデバッグしてみる

今回は、Raspberry Pi開発チームがくれたRaspberry Pi Pico 2とRaspberry Pi Debug Probeを使ってLチカを実行およびデバッグしてみます。なお、ビルドやデバッグにはUbuntuを使います。



まず、公式サンプルコードリポジトリに含まれるLチカ(LEDを点滅させるプログラム)のソースコードをRISC-V向けにビルドします。ビルド環境の構築方法は以下の記事で解説しています。

「Raspberry Pi Pico 2」の開発環境を構築してLチカするまでの手順まとめ - GIGAZINE



ビルド環境を構築したら、RISC-V用のコンパイラをダウンロードして展開します。

wget https://buildbot.embecosm.com/job/corev-gcc-ubuntu2204/47/artifact/corev-openhw-gcc-ubuntu2204-20240530.tar.gz

tar -zxvf corev-openhw-gcc-ubuntu2204-20240530.tar.gz

続いて、サンプルコードリポジトリのクローン先に移動して、デバッグ用のディレクトリを作成し、Lチカのコードが含まれる「blink」をビルドします。RISC-V向けにビルドするには、「cmake」にコンパイラ指定オプション「-DPICO_TOOLCHAIN_PATH=/ホームディレクトリ/corev-openhw-gcc-ubuntu2204-20240530」とアーキテクチャ指定オプション「-DPICO_PLATFORM=rp2350-riscv」を付ければOK。今回はデバッグもしたいので「-DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Debug」というオプションも付けて実行しました。

cd pico-examples

mkdir debug

cd debug

cmake -DPICO_TOOLCHAIN_PATH=ホームディレクトリ/corev-openhw-gcc-ubuntu2204-20240530 -DPICO_PLATFORM=rp2350-riscv -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Debug ..

cd blink

make

正しくコマンドを実行すると、「ホームディレクトリ/pico-examples/debug/blink」に「blink.elf」や「blink.uf2」といったファイルが出力されます。RISC-V向けにビルドできているか確認するために、以下のコマンドを実行。

file blink.elf

以下のような結果が出力されればRISC-V向けのビルドは成功です。

blink.elf: ELF 32-bit LSB executable, UCB RISC-V, RVC, soft-float ABI, version 1 (SYSV), statically linked, with debug_info, not stripped


後は、Raspberry Pi Pico 2をPCに接続して「blink.uf2」をドラッグ＆ドロップでコピーすればRISC-VコアでLチカを実行できるようになります。



◆3：デバッグ環境を構築

続いて、「Raspberry Pi用のOpenOCDをビルドする」「デバッガをインストール」「Raspberry Pi Pico 2にRaspberry Pi Debug Probeを装着」という操作を実行してデバッグ環境を構築します。

・Raspberry Pi用のOpenOCDをビルドする

まず、以下のコマンドを実行して必要なパッケージをインストールします。

sudo apt install -y git gcc g++ autoconf automake libtool pkg-config make libusb-1.0-0-dev libhidapi-dev libgpiod-dev libftdi1-dev openocd

続いて、Raspberry Pi用のOpenOCDのリポジトリをクローンしてビルドします。

cd

git clone https://github.com/raspberrypi/openocd.git

cd openocd

./bootstrap

./configure

make

これで、「ホームディレクトリ/openocd/src」の中にopenocdのバイナリが出力されます。

・デバッガ「gdb-multiarch」をインストール

デバッガはGDBを使います。今回はRISC-Vのデバッグに対応した「gdb-multiarch」をインストールします。

sudo apt install gdb-multiarch

・Raspberry Pi Pico 2にRaspberry Pi Debug Probeを装着

まず、Raspberry Pi Debug ProbeのDポートに3-pin JST-SHコネクタを接続します。



続いて、Raspberry Pi Debug ProbeをRaspberry Pi Pico 2のデバッグ用端子と接続します。オレンジ色の線を左側の「SWCLK」、黒色の線を中央の「GND」、黄色の線を右側の「SWDIO」に接続すればOK。



これでデバッグの下準備は完了です。

◆4：Lチカを実行してデバッグしてみる

準備完了したので、実際にデバッグしてみます。まず、Raspberry Pi Pico 2を電源に接続し、Raspberry Pi Debug ProbeをPCに接続します。



続いて、OpenOCDを起動します。

cd ホームディレクトリ/openocd/src

./openocd -s ホームディレクトリ/openocd/tcl/ -f ホームディレクトリ/openocd/tcl/interface/cmsis-dap.cfg -f ホームディレクトリ/openocd/tcl/target/rp2350-riscv.cfg -c "adapter speed 5000"

以下のようなログが出力されたらOpenOCDの起動は成功です。

Open On-Chip Debugger 0.12.0+dev-gebec9504d (2024-10-03-20:49)

Licensed under GNU GPL v2

For bug reports, read

http://openocd.org/doc/doxygen/bugs.html

Info : Hardware thread awareness created

Info : Hardware thread awareness created

adapter speed: 5000 kHz

Info : Listening on port 6666 for tcl connections

Info : Listening on port 4444 for telnet connections

Info : Using CMSIS-DAPv2 interface with VID:PID=0x2e8a:0x000c, serial=E6633861A32C5038

Info : CMSIS-DAP: SWD supported

Info : CMSIS-DAP: Atomic commands supported

Info : CMSIS-DAP: Test domain timer supported

Info : CMSIS-DAP: FW Version = 2.0.0

Info : CMSIS-DAP: Interface Initialised (SWD)

Info : SWCLK/TCK = 0 SWDIO/TMS = 0 TDI = 0 TDO = 0 nTRST = 0 nRESET = 0

Info : CMSIS-DAP: Interface ready

Info : clock speed 5000 kHz

Info : SWD DPIDR 0x4c013477

Info : [rp2350.dap.core0] datacount=1 progbufsize=2

Info : [rp2350.dap.core0] Disabling abstract command reads from CSRs.

Info : [rp2350.dap.core0] Disabling abstract command writes to CSRs.

Info : [rp2350.dap.core0] Core 0 could not be made part of halt group 1.

Info : [rp2350.dap.core0] Examined RISC-V core

Info : [rp2350.dap.core0] XLEN=32, misa=0x40901105

Info : [rp2350.dap.core0] Examination succeed

Info : [rp2350.dap.core1] datacount=1 progbufsize=2

Info : [rp2350.dap.core1] Disabling abstract command reads from CSRs.

Info : [rp2350.dap.core1] Disabling abstract command writes to CSRs.

Info : [rp2350.dap.core1] Core 1 could not be made part of halt group 1.

Info : [rp2350.dap.core1] Examined RISC-V core

Info : [rp2350.dap.core1] XLEN=32, misa=0x40901105

Info : [rp2350.dap.core1] Examination succeed

Info : starting gdb server for rp2350.dap.core0 on 3333

Info : Listening on port 3333 for gdb connections


次に、ターミナルをもう1つ起動し、「ホームディレクトリ/pico-examples/debug/blink」に移動してGDBを起動します。

cd ホームディレクトリ/pico-examples/debug/blink

gdb-multiarch blink.elf

起動に成功するとGDBのコンソールが表示されます。



GDBのコンソールで以下のコマンドを順番に実行。

target remote :3333

monitor reset init

break main

continue

layout src

正しくコマンドを実行すると、以下のようなデバッグ画面が表示されます。後は、「next」と入力してからEnterキーを押せば、Enterキーを押すたびにプログラムが1行ずつ実行されます。



Raspberry Pi Pico 2のRISC-VコアでLチカを1行ずつ実行する動画が以下。

「Raspberry Pi Pico 2」のRISC-VコアでLチカ実行＆デバッグしてみた - YouTube

なお、GDBは「quit」と入力すれば終了できます。また、OpenOCDは「Ctrl＋C」で終了できます。