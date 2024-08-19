¥Ò¥å¡¼¥Þ¥Î¥¤¥É¡ÖUnitree G1¡×ÎÌ»ºÈÇ¤Î¥¢¥¯¥·¥ç¥óÆ°²è¤ò¸ø³«¡¡¿ÈÂÎÇ½ÎÏ¤Î¹â¤µ¤ò¼¨¤¹¡ÖÌ¤Íè¤ØÈôÌö¡ª¡×
Ãæ¹ñ¤ËµòÅÀ¤òÃÖ¤¯Unitree Robotics¤Ï¡¢¥Ò¥å¡¼¥Þ¥Î¥¤¥É¡ÖUnitree G1¡×¤ÎÎÌ»ºÈÇ¤¬¡¢ÍÙ¤Ã¤¿¤ê¡¢³¬ÃÊ¤ò¾º¤ëÆ°²è¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤¿¡£
¡ÖUnitree G1¡×¤ÎÆ°²è¤Ç¤Ï¹ë²÷¤Ë¥¸¥ã¥ó¥×¤·¤¿¤ê¡¢¥±¥ó¥±¥ó¤·¤¿¤ê¡¢¥Ý¡¼¥º¤ò¤È¤Ã¤¿¤ê¡¢¿ÈÂÎÇ½ÎÏ¤Î¹â¤µ¤ò¼¨¤¹¤â¤Î¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
¢£Æ°²è Unitree G1 mass production version, leap into the future!¡§
