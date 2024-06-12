GoogleがAndroidセキュリティーパッチ2024年6月分を案内！Pixel 5a (5G)以降に新機能「Feature Drop」を含むソフトウェア更新が提供開始
|Googleスマホ・タブレット「Pixel」シリーズに2024年6月分のソフトウェア更新を提供開始！
Googleは11日（現地時間）、スマートフォン（スマホ）など向けプラットフォーム「Android」における月次セキュリティーパッチの2024年6月分を告示しています。また合わせて同社が開発・販売するスマホ「Pixel」ブランドのスマホやタブレットにおいて2024年6月分のソフトウェア更新を同日より提供開始しており、来週にかけて順次提供されるとのこと。
更新後のビルド番号は日本を含むグローバルで共通となっており、各機種ともに「AP2A.240605.024」とのこと。なお、このソフトウェア更新にはセキュリティーパッチのほか、すでに紹介しているようにPixelスマホ・タブレットやスマートウォッチ「Pixel Watch」および「Pixel Watch 2」向けの新機能「Pixel Feature Drop」の2024年6月分も含まれています。
その他、Pixelスマホ・タブレットのソフトウェア更新には複数の不具合修正や機能改善が含まれており、Pixel 8やPixel 8 ProでBluetooth LE Audioの安定性またはパフォーマンスの全般的な改善、Pixel 7シリーズにて特定の状況で天体写真の撮影時にカメラの安定性の問題を改善、Pixel 7シリーズとPixel 8シリーズにて特定の状況でのネットワーク接続の安定性とパフォーマンスの全般的な改善、特定の状況でPixel Tabletを充電できない問題が改善されるなどしているということです。
Pixelシリーズにはセキュリティーパッチや不具合を修正するソフトウェア更新が毎月提供されており、2024月6分のセキュリティーパッチはCVEに登録されている分では以下の表の通りで、Android向けではCriticalが3個、Highが34個、Severityなしが3個の合計40個、Pixel向けではCriticalが7個、Highが24個、Moderateが19個の合計50個、Wear OS向けではHighが3個となっています。その他、セキュリティー更新以外のPixelシリーズにおける更新内容は以下の通り。
なお、Pixel 8やPixel 8 ProなどのPixelスマホを販売するKDDIおよび沖縄セルラー電話の携帯電話サービス「au」や「UQ mobile」でもそれぞれソフトウェア更新の提供開始をお知らせしており、auでは更新時間はPixel 8aが約40分、Pixel 8やPixel 8 Pro、Pixel Fold、Pixel 7a、Pixel 7 Pro、Pixel 7、Pixel 6a、Pixel 6が約30分、更新ファイルサイズはPixel 8aやPixel Foldが約900MB、Pixel 8が約960MB、Pixel 8 Proが約970MB、Pixel 7aが約910MB、Pixel 7 Proが約780MB、Pixel 7が約770MB、Pixel 6aが約670MB、Pixel 6が約680MBと案内されています。
What’s included
The June 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users - see below for details.
Battery & Charging
- Fix for stability or performance improvements in certain conditions *[2]
- Fix for issues causing device to not charge in certain conditions *[12]
Bluetooth
- General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio *[10]
Camera
- Fix for camera stability issue when taking Astrophotography photo under certain conditions *[6]
- Fix for camera stability issues when switching between different zooms in certain conditions *[7]
- General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions *[8]
Display & Graphics
- General improvements to display stability *[1]
Framework
- General improvements for system stability during device setup *[11]
System
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[7]
Telephony
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions *[9]
User Interface
- Fix for issue with the navigation bar showing up incorrectly in certain conditions *[3]
- Fix for issue with transitions between home screen and lock screen *[4]
- General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations *[5]
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Device Applicability
Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.
*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[2] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
*[3] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
*[4] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[5] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
*[6] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
*[7] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
*[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a
*[10] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
*[11] Pixel 8a
*[12] Pixel Tablet
|CVE
|Severity
|Component
|Subcomponent／Type
|Updated AOSP versions
|CVE-2023-21266
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|12、12L、13
|CVE-2024-31310
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31316
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31317
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31318
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31319
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31322
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31324
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31325
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31326
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|14
|CVE-2024-31312
|High
|Framework
|ID
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31314
|High
|Framework
|DoS
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2023-21113
|High
|System
|EoP
|12、12L、13
|CVE-2023-21114
|High
|System
|EoP
|13
|CVE-2024-31311
|High
|System
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31313
|High
|System
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31315
|High
|System
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31323
|High
|System
|EoP
|14
|CVE-2024-31327
|High
|System
|EoP
|12、12L、13、14
|CVE-2024-31323
|ー
|Google Play system updates
|Healthfitness
|ー
|CVE-2024-31311
|ー
|Google Play system updates
|Statsd
|ー
|CVE-2023-21114
|ー
|Google Play system updates
|WiFi
|ー
|CVE-2024-26926
|High
|Kernel
|EoP／Binder
|ー
|CVE-2024-0671
|High
|Arm
|Mali
|ー
|CVE-2024-1065
|High
|Arm
|Mali
|ー
|CVE-2024-23695
|High
|Imagination Technologies
|PowerVR-GPU
|ー
|CVE-2024-23696
|High
|Imagination Technologies
|PowerVR-GPU
|ー
|CVE-2024-23697
|High
|Imagination Technologies
|PowerVR-GPU
|ー
|CVE-2024-23698
|High
|Imagination Technologies
|PowerVR-GPU
|ー
|CVE-2024-23711
|High
|Imagination Technologies
|PowerVR-GPU
|ー
|CVE-2024-20065
|High
|MediaTek
|telephony
|ー
|CVE-2024-20069
|High
|MediaTek
|Modem
|ー
|CVE-2024-20066
|High
|MediaTek
|Modem
|ー
|CVE-2024-20067
|High
|MediaTek
|Modem
|ー
|CVE-2024-20068
|High
|MediaTek
|Modem
|ー
|CVE-2023-43538
|Critical
|Qualcomm
|Closed-source component
|ー
|CVE-2023-43551
|Critical
|Qualcomm
|Closed-source component
|ー
|CVE-2023-43556
|Critical
|Qualcomm
|Closed-source component
|ー
|CVE-2023-43542
|High
|Qualcomm
|Closed-source component
|ー
|CVE-2024-23363
|High
|Qualcomm
|Closed-source component
|ー
|CVE
|Severity
|Component
|Subcomponent／Type
|Updated AOSP versions
|CVE-2024-32891
|Critical
|Pixel
|EoP／LDFW
|ー
|CVE-2024-32892
|Critical
|Pixel
|EoP／Goodix
|ー
|CVE-2024-32899
|Critical
|Pixel
|EoP／Mali
|ー
|CVE-2024-32906
|Critical
|Pixel
|EoP／avcp
|ー
|CVE-2024-32908
|Critical
|Pixel
|EoP／LDFW
|ー
|CVE-2024-32909
|Critical
|Pixel
|EoP／confirmationui
|ー
|CVE-2024-32922
|Critical
|Pixel
|EoP／Mali
|ー
|CVE-2024-29786
|High
|Pixel
|RCE／CPIF
|ー
|CVE-2024-32905
|High
|Pixel
|RCE／cpif
|ー
|CVE-2024-32913
|High
|Pixel
|RCE／WLAN
|ー
|CVE-2024-32925
|High
|Pixel
|RCE／wlan
|ー
|CVE-2024-32895
|High
|Pixel
|EoP／WLAN
|ー
|CVE-2024-32896
|High
|Pixel
|EoP／Pixel Firmwire
|ー
|CVE-2024-32901
|High
|Pixel
|EoP／v4l2
|ー
|CVE-2024-32907
|High
|Pixel
|EoP／Trusty / TEE
|ー
|CVE-2024-32911
|High
|Pixel
|EoP／Modem
|ー
|CVE-2024-32917
|High
|Pixel
|EoP／Trusty OS
|ー
|CVE-2024-29780
|High
|Pixel
|ID／hwbcc TA
|ー
|CVE-2024-29781
|High
|Pixel
|ID／GsmSs
|ー
|CVE-2024-29785
|High
|Pixel
|ID／ACPM
|ー
|CVE-2024-32893
|High
|Pixel
|ID／ACPM
|ー
|CVE-2024-32894
|High
|Pixel
|ID／Modem
|ー
|CVE-2024-32910
|High
|Pixel
|ID／spi TA
|ー
|CVE-2024-32914
|High
|Pixel
|ID／ACPM
|ー
|CVE-2024-32916
|High
|Pixel
|ID／ACPM
|ー
|CVE-2024-32918
|High
|Pixel
|ID／Trusty
|ー
|CVE-2024-32920
|High
|Pixel
|ID／ACPM
|ー
|CVE-2024-32930
|High
|Pixel
|ID／ACPM
|ー
|CVE-2023-50803
|High
|Pixel
|DoS／Modem
|ー
|CVE-2024-32902
|High
|Pixel
|DoS／Modem
|ー
|CVE-2024-32923
|High
|Pixel
|DoS／Modem
|ー
|CVE-2024-29784
|Moderate
|Pixel
|EoP／lwis
|ー
|CVE-2024-29787
|Moderate
|Pixel
|EoP／lwis
|ー
|CVE-2024-32900
|Moderate
|Pixel
|EoP／LWIS
|ー
|CVE-2024-32903
|Moderate
|Pixel
|EoP／lwis
|ー
|CVE-2024-32919
|Moderate
|Pixel
|EoP／LWIS
|ー
|CVE-2024-32921
|Moderate
|Pixel
|EoP／lwis
|ー
|CVE-2024-29778
|Moderate
|Pixel
|ID／Exynos RIL
|ー
|CVE-2024-32897
|Moderate
|Pixel
|ID／Exynos RIL
|ー
|CVE-2024-32898
|Moderate
|Pixel
|ID／Exynos RIL
|ー
|CVE-2024-32904
|Moderate
|Pixel
|ID／Exynos RIL
|ー
|CVE-2024-32915
|Moderate
|Pixel
|ID／Exynos RIL
|ー
|CVE-2024-32926
|Moderate
|Pixel
|ID／Fingerprint Sensor
|ー
|CVE-2024-32912
|Moderate
|Pixel
|DoS／Telephony
|ー
|CVE-2024-32924
|Moderate
|Pixel
|DoS／Modem
|ー
|CVE-2023-43537
|Moderate
|Qualcomm
|WLAN
|ー
|CVE-2023-43543
|Moderate
|Qualcomm
|Audio
|ー
|CVE-2023-43544
|Moderate
|Qualcomm
|Audio
|ー
|CVE-2023-43545
|Moderate
|Qualcomm
|WLAN
|ー
|CVE-2023-43555
|Moderate
|Qualcomm
|Closed-source component
|ー
|CVE
|Severity
|Component
|Subcomponent／Type
|Updated AOSP versions
|CVE-2024-31328
|High
|Framework
|EoP
|13
|CVE-2024-31329
|High
|System
|EoP
|13
|CVE-2024-31330
|High
|System
|EoP
|13
