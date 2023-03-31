米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は3月28日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Appleの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページからたどることができる。

About the security content of iOS 15.7.4 and iPadOS 15.7.4 - Apple Support

About the security content of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 - Apple Support

About the security content of macOS Big Sur 11.7.5 - Apple Support

About the security content of macOS Monterey 12.6.4 - Apple Support

About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.3 - Apple Support

About the security content of Safari 16.4 - Apple Support

About the security content of Studio Display Firmware Update 16.4 - Apple Support

About the security content of tvOS 16.4 - Apple Support

About the security content of watchOS 9.4 - Apple Support

影響を受けるとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

Apple TV 4K (すべてのモデル)

Apple TV HD

Apple Watch Series 4およびそれ以降のバージョン

iPad 5世代およびそれ以降のバージョン

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3世代およびそれ以降のバージョン

iPad mini (4世代)

iPad mini 5世代およびそれ以降のバージョン

iPad Pro (すべてのモデル)

iPhone 6s (すべてのモデル)

iPhone 7 (すべてのモデル)

iPhone 8およびそれ以降のバージョン

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPod touch (7世代)

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey

macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura 13.3およびそれ以降のバージョン

CISAは、上記のセキュリティアドバイザリを確認するとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。