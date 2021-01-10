テトリスで7度戴冠のレジェンド、ジョナス・ニューバウアー氏が急逝

CTWC

通算7度のテトリス世界一に輝いたゲームプレイヤーのジョナス・ニューバウアー氏が1月4日、急逝しました。本人のTwitterアカウントを通じて代理人が投稿した内容によると「突然の医療的緊急事態」と説明され不測の事態だったと推測されます。

ニューバウアー氏は2010年に始まったCTWC(Classic Tetris World Campionship)のうち7度のチャンピオン獲得により、レジェンドプレイヤーとしてeSportsにおけるテトリスの普及に貢献しました。テトリス公式のTwitterアカウントは、ニューバウアー氏を「そのスキル、精神、優しさのすべてにおいて偉大なテトリスプレイヤー」と称賛しました。

ニューバウアー氏はTwitchでの活動も行い、『ダンジョンズ&ドラゴンズ』から『ラスト・オブ・アス2』まで様々なゲームの配信をしていました。

普段はバーテンダーとして働いていたというチャンピオンに敬意を表し、CTWCは追悼メッセージをウェブサイトに掲載、オンライン開催だったニューバウアー氏のCTWCにおける最後のゲーム映像を紹介しています。

ちなみに、ニューバウアー氏は2017年を最後にCTWCでは王座についていませんが、2018年1月にはテトリスにおける100ライン消しタイムアタックの練習中に、はからずも30万点到達の世界最速記録(1分57秒)を樹立、同年6月にもテトリス世界最高得点となる124万5200点を記録していました。