テトリスで7度戴冠のレジェンド、ジョナス・ニューバウアー氏が急逝

CTWC

通算7度のテトリス世界一に輝いたゲームプレイヤーのジョナス・ニューバウアー氏が1月4日、急逝しました。本人のTwitterアカウントを通じて代理人が投稿した内容によると「突然の医療的緊急事態」と説明され不測の事態だったと推測されます。

ニューバウアー氏は2010年に始まったCTWC(Classic Tetris World Campionship)のうち7度のチャンピオン獲得により、レジェンドプレイヤーとしてeSportsにおけるテトリスの普及に貢献しました。テトリス公式のTwitterアカウントは、ニューバウアー氏を「そのスキル、精神、優しさのすべてにおいて偉大なテトリスプレイヤー」と称賛しました。

This is a tremendous loss in so many ways. Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit, and kindness.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and to the entire classic Tetris community, as we all mourn his passing. https://t.co/iOJWFdBuv0