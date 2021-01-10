テトリスで7度戴冠のレジェンド、ジョナス・ニューバウアー氏が急逝
通算7度のテトリス世界一に輝いたゲームプレイヤーのジョナス・ニューバウアー氏が1月4日、急逝しました。本人のTwitterアカウントを通じて代理人が投稿した内容によると「突然の医療的緊急事態」と説明され不測の事態だったと推測されます。
ニューバウアー氏は2010年に始まったCTWC(Classic Tetris World Campionship)のうち7度のチャンピオン獲得により、レジェンドプレイヤーとしてeSportsにおけるテトリスの普及に貢献しました。テトリス公式のTwitterアカウントは、ニューバウアー氏を「そのスキル、精神、優しさのすべてにおいて偉大なテトリスプレイヤー」と称賛しました。
This is a tremendous loss in so many ways. Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit, and kindness.
Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and to the entire classic Tetris community, as we all mourn his passing. https://t.co/iOJWFdBuv0- Tetris (@Tetris_Official) January 9, 2021
ニューバウアー氏はTwitchでの活動も行い、『ダンジョンズ&ドラゴンズ』から『ラスト・オブ・アス2』まで様々なゲームの配信をしていました。
普段はバーテンダーとして働いていたというチャンピオンに敬意を表し、CTWCは追悼メッセージをウェブサイトに掲載、オンライン開催だったニューバウアー氏のCTWCにおける最後のゲーム映像を紹介しています。
We are heartbroken to share that Jonas Neubauer, 7-time CTWC champion, passed away suddenly on Jan 4.We could have never asked for a greater champ, role model, and friend. Jonas, we miss you, we love you, and we thank you for inspiring us to always be our best. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CaaGgd4ZY3- Tetris Championship (@ClassicTetris) January 9, 2021
ちなみに、ニューバウアー氏は2017年を最後にCTWCでは王座についていませんが、2018年1月にはテトリスにおける100ライン消しタイムアタックの練習中に、はからずも30万点到達の世界最速記録(1分57秒)を樹立、同年6月にもテトリス世界最高得点となる124万5200点を記録していました。