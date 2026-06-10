【メトロ2039】 2027年2月 発売予定

4A Gamesは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X|S/PC用シューティング「メトロ2039」を2027年2月に発売すると発表した。あわせてゲームプレイトレーラーを公開した。

ゲームプレイトレーラーでは、舞台となるモスクワの地下世界や地上を舞台に「ハンター」と呼ばれる指導者のアウトラインを紹介している。ミュータントや人間との戦闘シーンも描かれ、暗所で暗視ゴーグルらしきアイテムを使用する様子も確認できる。

「メトロ」シリーズはドミトリー・グルホフスキーの同名小説を原作とするFPSタイトル。「2039」ではモスクワの地下世界を舞台に、「メトロ」の魂そのものといえる戦いが描かれるという。

【メトロ2039 | ゲームプレイリビール - ハンター [Japan]】

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