OpenAIがエージェント駆動開発用のデスクトップアプリ「Codex app」をリリースしました。Codex appはマルチタスク機能やコードの差分表示機能などを搭載しており、Skillsを用いて各種タスクを実行することもできます。

Introducing the Codex app | OpenAI

https://openai.com/index/introducing-the-codex-app/

A first look at the Codex app - YouTube

Codex appはChatGPTに似た見た目で、テキストだけでなく音声での入力にも対応しています。



サイドバーにはプロジェクト一覧が表示されています。複数のプロジェクトでAIエージェントを同時稼働させることができます。



リポジトリへのコミットや新規ブランチの作成も可能です。



変更前と変更後の差分を表示することもできます。



Skillsを用いて定義済みのタスクを実行することもできるほか、曜日・時間・間隔を指定してタスクを自動実行することもできます。



OpenAIでCodex関連の製品開発を担当しているDominik Kundel氏は「これまではIDEとCodex拡張機能を使ってきましたが、Codex appに完全に移行し、作業の99.9％をCodex appで実行しています」と述べています。また、以下の投稿のツリーにはKundel氏によるCodex appの活用アドバイスが連なっています。





Codex appは記事作成時点ではmacOS版のみがリリースされており、Windows版は近日中に公開される予定です。また、期間限定でChatGPTの無料プランとGoプランでもCodexを使えるようになっているほか、Plusプラン、Proプラン、Businessプラン、Enterpriseプラン、EduプランではCodexのレート制限が2倍になっています。