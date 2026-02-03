OpenAIがCodexのアプリ版を公開、複数エージェントを同時実行可能でOpenAIの開発者は「99.9％をCodex appでコーディングしている」とアピール
OpenAIがエージェント駆動開発用のデスクトップアプリ「Codex app」をリリースしました。Codex appはマルチタスク機能やコードの差分表示機能などを搭載しており、Skillsを用いて各種タスクを実行することもできます。
Introducing the Codex app | OpenAI
https://openai.com/index/introducing-the-codex-app/
Codex appはChatGPTに似た見た目で、テキストだけでなく音声での入力にも対応しています。
サイドバーにはプロジェクト一覧が表示されています。複数のプロジェクトでAIエージェントを同時稼働させることができます。
リポジトリへのコミットや新規ブランチの作成も可能です。
変更前と変更後の差分を表示することもできます。
Skillsを用いて定義済みのタスクを実行することもできるほか、曜日・時間・間隔を指定してタスクを自動実行することもできます。
OpenAIでCodex関連の製品開発を担当しているDominik Kundel氏は「これまではIDEとCodex拡張機能を使ってきましたが、Codex appに完全に移行し、作業の99.9％をCodex appで実行しています」と述べています。また、以下の投稿のツリーにはKundel氏によるCodex appの活用アドバイスが連なっています。
Been helping bringing the Codex app to life and at this point I've fully moved from using an IDE and the Codex Extension to working 99.9% of the time exclusively in the Codex app.
Here are some tips of what I found useful to get the most out of the app 👇— dominik kundel (@dkundel) February 2, 2026
Codex appは記事作成時点ではmacOS版のみがリリースされており、Windows版は近日中に公開される予定です。また、期間限定でChatGPTの無料プランとGoプランでもCodexを使えるようになっているほか、Plusプラン、Proプラン、Businessプラン、Enterpriseプラン、EduプランではCodexのレート制限が2倍になっています。
The Codex app is available starting today on macOS, with Windows coming soon.
For a limited time, Codex is available through ChatGPT Free and Go subscriptions-and we’re doubling rate limits for Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu users-across the Codex app, CLI, IDE…— OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 2, 2026