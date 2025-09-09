Innerslothは、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch/Android/iOS/PC用宇宙人狼ゲーム「Among Us」において、オープンワールドRPG「原神」とのコラボレーションを9月10日より開催する。

今回のコラボは「原神」の新バージョン「Luna I」の配信を記念したもの。期間中に「Among Us」にログインすると、パイモンのコスチュームとウィッグ、紋章のネームプレートを無料でゲットできる。

コラボを記念して「原神」公式Xでは、パイモンとパイモンに扮したクルーのイラストを公開。「Among Us」公式Xでは、パイモンに扮したクルーが別のクルーに釣り上げられるイラストも公開されている。

✨The Genshin Impact × @AmongUsGame collaboration starts on September 10!



No matter where you are, Paimon will always be your most reliable travel companion!



🔍See collab details >>>



#GenshinImpact #GenshinXAmongUs