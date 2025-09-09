「Among Us」と「原神」がコラボ！ パイモンのコスチュームが9月10日より無料配布
Innerslothは、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch/Android/iOS/PC用宇宙人狼ゲーム「Among Us」において、オープンワールドRPG「原神」とのコラボレーションを9月10日より開催する。
今回のコラボは「原神」の新バージョン「Luna I」の配信を記念したもの。期間中に「Among Us」にログインすると、パイモンのコスチュームとウィッグ、紋章のネームプレートを無料でゲットできる。
コラボを記念して「原神」公式Xでは、パイモンとパイモンに扮したクルーのイラストを公開。「Among Us」公式Xでは、パイモンに扮したクルーが別のクルーに釣り上げられるイラストも公開されている。
✨The Genshin Impact × @AmongUsGame collaboration starts on September 10!- Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 8, 2025
No matter where you are, Paimon will always be your most reliable travel companion!
🔍See collab details >>> https://t.co/1OpfWuenZw
#GenshinImpact #GenshinXAmongUs pic.twitter.com/s27VBINSwl
🧚 Among Us x @GenshinImpact 🧚- Among Us (@AmongUsGame) September 8, 2025
the Crewmate's catch of the day is ̶E̶m̶e̶r̶g̶e̶n̶c̶y̶ ̶F̶o̶o̶d̶ a Paimon skin and nameplate! 🎣
our *free* cosmetic drops Sept 10 (pls do not eat)#GenshinXAmongUs pic.twitter.com/nU1ex4y1ck
(C)COGNOSPHERE. All Rights Reserved.
(C)2015-2025 Innersloth LLC.