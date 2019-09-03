by Brixit Lorenzo de la Fuente

アフリカ大陸北東部に広がるサハラ砂漠は、南極を除いて世界最大の砂漠として知られていますが、数千年前のサハラ砂漠には21世紀と全く違った光景が広がっていたそうです。文明の歴史について解説するポッドキャストを配信しているFall of Civilizations Podcastが、「かつてサハラ砂漠は緑に覆われていた」と述べ、なぜサハラ砂漠の緑が失われたのかといった理由についても解説しています。





サハラ砂漠といえば一面の砂に覆われた光景を思い起こす人がほとんどですが、約5000年前は緑に覆われた大地が広がっていたとのこと。湖や川も多く存在し、初期の人類が住んでいて、狩りや釣りを行っていたそうです。



21世紀時点におけるサハラ砂漠の航空写真がこれ。広大な砂漠が広がっており、かつては存在したとされる湖は影も形もありません。



サハラに湖や川が存在していた時代は「緑のサハラ」(アフリカ湿潤期)とも表現され、9000年前から6000年前に湿潤期のピークを迎えたとのこと。なだらかな草原が広がったサハラには、アカシアの木などが生えるまばらな森林もあったそうです。





また、新石器時代の人々がサハラにコミュニティを築いていたことも明らかになっています。今や不毛の大地となっているサハラ砂漠の中央部では、多くの動物たちや泳いでいる人々を岩に描いた絵画が発見されているとのこと。





コミュニティを形成しているのはほとんどが狩猟採集民族でしたが、やがて牛や羊の牧畜が始まりました。人々は周囲の世界を観察し、1万1000年前〜7000年ほど前に描かれた「Dobous Giraffes」と呼ばれる等身大のペトログリフは、世界で最も大きな動物のペトログリフともいわれています。





しかし、豊かな自然にあふれた「緑のサハラ」における文明は、唐突に終わりを迎えます。およそ2万5800年周期で発生する地球の歳差運動によって地球の自転軸が回転し、5000年ほど前に降雨地域がサハラより南に移動したことで、サハラが乾燥し始めました。





まず最初に大きな木々が枯れ、やがて草も枯れて地表は風に吹き飛ばされるようになって砂漠化が進行したとのこと。





サハラが砂漠化するのにどれぐらいかかったかについてはいくつかの見解がありますが、中にはサハラが砂漠化するのにわずか数百年程度しか要しなかったと考える人もいます。サハラに住んでいた人々は砂漠化から逃れ、海岸部や南へと移動して定住社会を築きました。





サハラ砂漠の例は、地球の変化が自然や人々の生活を劇的に変化させることを思い起こさせる事例といえます。「歴史とは変化の記録であり、私たちが当たり前だと思うことは、それほど当たり前ではないことを思い出させます」と、Fall of Civilizations Podcastは締めくくりました。