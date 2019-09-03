世界最大の砂漠である「サハラ砂漠」はかつて緑にあふれていた
by Brixit Lorenzo de la Fuente
アフリカ大陸北東部に広がるサハラ砂漠は、南極を除いて世界最大の砂漠として知られていますが、数千年前のサハラ砂漠には21世紀と全く違った光景が広がっていたそうです。文明の歴史について解説するポッドキャストを配信しているFall of Civilizations Podcastが、「かつてサハラ砂漠は緑に覆われていた」と述べ、なぜサハラ砂漠の緑が失われたのかといった理由についても解説しています。
Today, we know that Sahara Desert as a vast sea of sand and salt flats. But up until around 5,000 years ago, this is how it looked.
It was a green landscape of Savannahs, lakes and rivers where early humans lived, hunted and fished.
(???? https://t.co/4dSIryAspu) pic.twitter.com/OohWf9lXrI— Fall of Civilizations Podcast (@Fall_of_Civ_Pod) 2019年9月1日
サハラ砂漠といえば一面の砂に覆われた光景を思い起こす人がほとんどですが、約5000年前は緑に覆われた大地が広がっていたとのこと。湖や川も多く存在し、初期の人類が住んでいて、狩りや釣りを行っていたそうです。
by Carl Churchill
21世紀時点におけるサハラ砂漠の航空写真がこれ。広大な砂漠が広がっており、かつては存在したとされる湖は影も形もありません。
サハラに湖や川が存在していた時代は「緑のサハラ」(アフリカ湿潤期)とも表現され、9000年前から6000年前に湿潤期のピークを迎えたとのこと。なだらかな草原が広がったサハラには、アカシアの木などが生えるまばらな森林もあったそうです。
This era is known as the African Humid Period, and it peaked between 9,000 and 6,000 years ago.
In those days, the landscape of the Sahara would have supported rolling grasslands, lakes and rivers, as well as sparse forests of trees like acacia. pic.twitter.com/ur6eDvS6bY— Fall of Civilizations Podcast (@Fall_of_Civ_Pod) 2019年9月1日
また、新石器時代の人々がサハラにコミュニティを築いていたことも明らかになっています。今や不毛の大地となっているサハラ砂漠の中央部では、多くの動物たちや泳いでいる人々を岩に描いた絵画が発見されているとのこと。
It was also home to Neolithic human communities.
In fact, rock paintings have been found in the central Sahara that depict abundant animal life, and even people swimming, in places that are today a barren desert.
(???? Dr. Stefan Kröpelin, Köln University) pic.twitter.com/ptFGjVpzpX— Fall of Civilizations Podcast (@Fall_of_Civ_Pod) 2019年9月1日
コミュニティを形成しているのはほとんどが狩猟採集民族でしたが、やがて牛や羊の牧畜が始まりました。人々は周囲の世界を観察し、1万1000年前〜7000年ほど前に描かれた「Dobous Giraffes」と呼ばれる等身大のペトログリフは、世界で最も大きな動物のペトログリフともいわれています。
These communities were largely hunter-gatherers, but were increasingly beginning to practise pastoralism, ie. keeping cows and sheep.
They observed the world around them, and created incredible artworks like the so-called Dobous Giraffes (pictured). pic.twitter.com/CpMBm0Ykfy— Fall of Civilizations Podcast (@Fall_of_Civ_Pod) 2019年9月1日
しかし、豊かな自然にあふれた「緑のサハラ」における文明は、唐突に終わりを迎えます。およそ2万5800年周期で発生する地球の歳差運動によって地球の自転軸が回転し、5000年ほど前に降雨地域がサハラより南に移動したことで、サハラが乾燥し始めました。
But the days of their societies were numbered.
Changes in the earth's orbit known as its orbital precession, a change in tilt that cycles every 25,000 years, forced the African monsoon rains southward, and the Sahara became drier. pic.twitter.com/0RO33CRq0u— Fall of Civilizations Podcast (@Fall_of_Civ_Pod) 2019年9月1日
まず最初に大きな木々が枯れ、やがて草も枯れて地表は風に吹き飛ばされるようになって砂漠化が進行したとのこと。
Trees and large plants would have died first, until only grass remained. And then even the grass would have withered and died.
Without roots to hold together the earth, the topsoil blew away, and desertification set in. pic.twitter.com/s7JJuDksTI— Fall of Civilizations Podcast (@Fall_of_Civ_Pod) 2019年9月1日
サハラが砂漠化するのにどれぐらいかかったかについてはいくつかの見解がありますが、中にはサハラが砂漠化するのにわずか数百年程度しか要しなかったと考える人もいます。サハラに住んでいた人々は砂漠化から逃れ、海岸部や南へと移動して定住社会を築きました。
While estimates vary wildly, some believe that this process could have taken only a few hundred years.
Human societies fled the advance of the desert, moving to the coasts. Their populations concentrated there, and they built settled societies that lived in cities. pic.twitter.com/DfUk1FHSfM— Fall of Civilizations Podcast (@Fall_of_Civ_Pod) 2019年9月1日
サハラ砂漠の例は、地球の変化が自然や人々の生活を劇的に変化させることを思い起こさせる事例といえます。「歴史とは変化の記録であり、私たちが当たり前だと思うことは、それほど当たり前ではないことを思い出させます」と、Fall of Civilizations Podcastは締めくくりました。
The Green Sahara reminds us of the dramatic changes that can arise from even gradual planetary shifts.
It reminds us that history is a record of change, and that things we often take for granted are not as certain as we might think. pic.twitter.com/qkW8Z0Y0is— Fall of Civilizations Podcast (@Fall_of_Civ_Pod) 2019年9月1日