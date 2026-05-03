【THE WAVE】自然中心のアンビエントLIVE 第8弾｜京都の禅寺、夜の枯山水を一望する舞台に和蝋燭を灯し、時間と空間を鑑賞する一夜限りの音楽会を開催 ＠東福寺塔頭・光明院

合同会社MOON【THE WAVE】メインビジュアル - Photo: Katsumi Hirabayashi

MOON LLC（本社：東京都港区 / 代表：琴川夕星）は、自然と対話する音の哲学「TIME & SPACE (TM)︎」プロジェクトの第8弾として、東福寺塔頭・光明院（京都）にて、自然中心のアンビエントLIVE『THE WAVE』の開催を発表いたします。

MOON LLC (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo / Representative: Yusei Kotokawa) is proud to announce the 8th installment of the "TIME & SPACE (TM)︎" project-a sonic philosophy in dialogue with nature. This nature-centric ambient live performance, titled "THE WAVE," will be held at Komyo-in, a sub-temple of Tofuku-ji in Kyoto.

● 東福寺塔頭・光明院について｜Komyo-in Zen Temple

画像：光明院（月の間）

光明院は、室町初頭の1391年（明徳二年）、東福寺の塔頭として金山明昶によって創建されます。

「虹の苔寺」の異名をとり、苔と砂の見事な調和を見せる主庭、「波心庭」は、昭和の作庭家・重森三玲の手になる枯山水庭園で、東福寺方丈庭園とともに昭和十四年につくられました。

Founded in 1391 (Meitoku 2) during the early Muromachi period by Kinzan Myosho, Komyo-in is a distinguished sub-temple of Tofuku-ji. Affectionately known as the "Temple of the Rainbow Moss," it features the stunning Hashin-tei Garden, where moss and sand coexist in perfect harmony. This k dryness (dry landscape) masterpiece was designed in 1939 by the renowned Showa-era landscape architect Mirei Shigemori, created in the same year as the famous Abbot's Hall gardens at Tofuku-ji.

画像：光明院の境内のようす１.

窓、壁、障子に「月」のモチーフを抱き、波心の庭から眺めることで東の空に昇る月を愉しむ仕掛けになっています。

Circular moon motifs adorn the windows, walls, and screens, creating a frame to admire the moon as it ascends over the garden.

画像：光明院の境内のようす２.

--- 煩悩をしりぞければ、月（仏心）が波に映る。

The garden's name, Hashin (The Heart of the Waves), holds a deeper meaning: If you still the turbulence of earthly passions, the moon (the Buddha-nature) will reveal itself, reflected beautifully on the surface of the waves.

これまで回を重ねてきたTIME & SPACE(TM)。

ここ光明院では、今回で5度目のステージを迎えることとなりました。

Having evolved through numerous installments, the "TIME & SPACE(TM)" project is honored to present its fifth performance at the serene Komyo-in.

● THE WAVE

～ 色即是空 空即是色 波粒一体 俯俯瞰瞰 ～

Ambient Session with Nature

あらゆる存在は、みな固有の【波】を放っている。



色も、音も、脳波も、量子も、感情も、トレンドも、気候も、すべて【波】である。



宇宙の最小単位は【波】かもしれない。

それは森羅万象を貫く、もっとも抽象度の高いコミュニケーション。



『音』は、振動と周波数。

空気を震わせる、密度のある波。



生命や種族、物理と精神を越境し、過去と未来を接続する。



石はなにを感じ、風はなにを眺めているのか。

水の記憶、火の会話、星々の死、光の循環。



音の波紋から、世界の輪郭が聴こえてくる。

Everything that exists radiates its own "Wave."

From colors and sounds to brainwaves, quanta, emotions, and tides of change-everything is a Wave.

The fundamental building block of our universe may well be the Wave. The ultimate, abstract language that permeates all things in nature.

"Sound" is simply vibration-resonance and frequency. A physical wave that ripples through the air.

It crosses the borders of the living and the material, bridging the gap between yesterday and tomorrow.

What do the stones sense? What does the wind witness? The memory of water, the dialogue of fire, the passing of stars, the soul of light.

Within the ripples of sound, we hear the true shape of the world.

● アーティスト｜Artists

閑喜弦介｜Kanki Gensuke

ギター

Guitar

https://www.instagram.com/gggeeennnsss/

SHOW-GO

ビートボックス

Beatbox

https://www.instagram.com/showgoxkaix/

KND

PA & DUB

https://www.instagram.com/_knd____/

自然音

Soundscape

東福寺塔頭・光明院

https://komyoin.jp/

● タイムテーブル｜Time Schedule

18:00～ 入場開始

Doors Open

19:00～ 演奏開始（予定）

Performance Begins

～20:00 演奏終了（予定）

Performance Ends

21:00 閉門

Closes

● イベント概要

[表: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/141671/table/4_1_8bc4500e17f386c720a22ec34f59971e.jpg?v=202605041151 ]チケットを購入｜Get Tickets :https://the-wave.peatix.com/Peatixにてチケットをお求めいただけます

● これまでの活動/プロデュースの紹介

MOONはこれまで、「自然界×音」を組み合わせた企画を、さまざまな形で行ってきました。

以下はその一例です。

MOON has curated a diverse range of projects blending "Nature" with "Sound."

Below are a few examples of our past initiatives:

TIME & SPACE(TM)

〈自然と対話する音の哲学〉

人間中心から、自然中心へ。

鳥や虫の啼き声、風のそよぐ音、木々の気配、石の沈黙に、ヒトが加わる。

アウト・オブ・コントロールな【自然】という変数を加えると、スピードや効率性などの人間的なパラダイムが溶け、「いま、ここ」に意識をひらく体験へとつながります。

〈TIME & SPACE (TM) is a sound philosophy in dialogue with nature.〉

The songs of birds and insects, the rustle of the wind, the presence of the trees, and the silence of the stones-humanity joins this collective harmony.

By embracing the uncontrollable variable of "Nature," the human paradigms of speed and efficiency dissolve. This leads us to an experience that opens our consciousness to the "here and now."

・#01『鶯啼く』 ＠東福寺塔頭・光明院

[動画1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMJrF0s9J2U ]

・#04『夜の茶会』 ＠東福寺塔頭・光明院

[動画2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqbYJX5i4-E ]

・#05『秋虫とのセッション』 @THE TERMINAL KYOTO

[動画3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1e6faOtd4I ]

・#06『卯の花腐し』 @東福寺塔頭・光明院

[動画4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8kX6dcjCoo ]

他にもYouTubeにて音源を公開しております。

https://www.youtube.com/@timeandspace_tm

Ambient in Nature(TM)︎

〈大自然のなかでひらかれるアンビエントLIVEパフォーマンス〉

四季の移ろいが身近だった古来の日本において、「芸術」と「自然」はひとつの言葉でした。

しかし、いつしかヒトは自然を遠ざけるようになり、人間社会という限定的な世界の内側で生きるようになりました。



AMBIENT in Nature(TM)は、壮大なゆらぎ（波）をもつ自然界と揺蕩う音楽的な協奏によって、その隔たりを溶かし、ヒトと自然が循環するバランスを見出す活動です。

第1回は、貴布禰総本宮・貴船神社（京都）の奥宮で開催しました。

〈Ambient Live Performance in Harmony with the Great Nature〉

For ancient Japanese people, "Art" and "Nature" existed as one. Since then, we have drifted away, enclosing ourselves within the limited paradigm of human-centric society. AMBIENT in Nature(TM) strives to melt the boundary between the two through a sonic collaboration with the immense "fluctuations" (Waves) of the wild. By doing so, we rediscover a sustainable balance between the human spirit and the natural cycle.

The project’s first installment took place at the sacred Inner Shrine of Kifune-jinja in Kyoto.

・AMBIENT in Nature(TM) 2025 ＠貴船神社・奥宮 - Official PV

[動画5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4k6Gj4PHgCQ ]

飲食ブースにて軽食や甘酒などを提供し、深い森のなかの密やかな「祭」のような時空間となりました。

Offering light refreshments and traditional amazake, the space evoked the feeling of a secret ritual; a quiet, intimate festival held in the heart of the deep woods.

● メッセージ｜Message

もし、地球の年齢が100歳だとするならば。

- 宇宙：300歳（138億年）- 地球：100歳（46億年）- 微生物：83歳（30億年）- クラゲ：13歳（6億年）- オウムガイ：11歳（5億年）- サメ：9歳（4億年）- シーラカンス：9歳（4億年）- 木（植物）：8.3歳（3.8億年）- トンボ：6.5歳（3億年）- ゴキブリ：6.5歳（3億年）- ワニ：5歳（2.3億年）- 恐竜：3.5歳分生きて絶滅- ホモ・サピエンス：2時間（30万年）

さらに、

- 農業が始まった：11分（約1万年前）- ピラミッドが建った：5分（約4500年前）- 産業革命：17秒（約250年前）- インターネットが普及した：2秒（約30年前）

私たちは産まれたての赤子のような存在であり、宇宙のまばたきほどの刹那的な時間を生きてきました。

「賢さ」とは、あくまで人間的なものさしであり、それは生命の本質的な強さを意味しません。



自然界には、さまざまな先輩たちがいます。

たとえばクラゲには脳がないし、木は自由に移動することができない。

けれど、ヒトの1,000倍以上の時を刻んできた、揺るぎない事実があります。



「私たちが読み解くよう努力しなければいけないものは自然である。その偉大なる本はつねに開かれている」︎---アントニ・ガウディ



その本に記された鍵は、“調和と循環” 。



さあ、私たちはこの美しい世界を、どう生きて参りましょう。



観究者 琴川夕星

If the Earth were 100 years old:

- Universe: 300 years (13.8 billion years)

- Earth: 100 years (4.6 billion years)

- Microorganisms: 83 years (3 billion years)

- Jellyfish: 13 years (600 million years)

- Nautilus: 11 years (500 million years)

- Shark / Coelacanth: 9 years (400 million years)

- Trees (Plants): 8.3 years (380 million years)

- Dragonfly / Cockroach: 6.5 years (300 million years)

- Crocodile: 5 years (230 million years)

- Dinosaurs: Lived for 3.5 years before extinction

- Homo Sapiens: 2 hours (300,000 years)



Furthermore:

- Birth of Agriculture: 11 minutes ago (approx. 10,000 years)

- The Pyramids were built: 5 minutes ago (approx. 4,500 years)

- Industrial Revolution: 17 seconds ago (approx. 250 years)

- The Internet went global: 2 seconds ago (approx. 30 years)



We are like newborns, living in a fleeting moment-nothing more than a blink in the eyes of the universe.

"Intelligence" is merely a human yardstick; it does not define the fundamental strength of life.

In the natural world, we are surrounded by our elders. A jellyfish has no brain. A tree cannot move freely. Yet, the unshakable fact remains: they have endured more than a thousand times longer than we have.



"We must strive to read nature. That great book is always open." - Antoni Gaudi



The keys written in that book are "Harmony and Circulation."

So, how shall we choose to live in this beautiful world?



Yusei Kotokawa

︎〰︎〰︎〰︎〰︎

琴川夕星｜Kotokawa Yusei

https://1sixth.earth/moonpedia/yusei

● 企業情報｜Corporate Information

企業名：合同会社MOON

所在地：東京都港区六本木4-8-7

設立：2019年4月25日

代表： 琴川夕星｜Kotokawa Yusei

URL：https://1sixth.earth/