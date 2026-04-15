BALLASへの投資

Z Venture Capital株式会社

by Taku Uchimaru(https://zvc.vc/member/0sz6-rxy5/)

The article in English follows the Japanese version.

Z Venture Capital（以下、ZVC）は、AI調達プラットフォームにより建設業界の産業変革に挑む株式会社BALLAS(https://www.ballas.biz/)（以下、BALLAS）のシリーズBに共同リード投資家として出資しました。

日本の建設業界はいま、大きな変化を求められています。

2023年、東京・中野のランドマークとして親しまれてきた中野サンプラザが閉館しました。その跡地に超高層複合施設を建設する計画が進んでいましたが¹、当初1810億円だった事業費は、人件費や資材の高騰などにより段階的に膨らみ、最終的には当初の約2倍近い3500億円規模に達する見込みとなりました。その結果、中野区は2025年、事業者との基本協定を白紙に戻すと表明しました。これは中野だけの話ではありません²。渋谷駅の再開発をはじめ、全国各地で大規模な建設プロジェクトの見直しが相次いでいます。

背景には、建設業界が抱える資材・エネルギーコストの高騰、深刻な人手不足、労働時間規制の適用という複数の構造的な課題があります³。就業者数はピーク時の1997年の685万人から2024年には477万人へと約30％減少しています。さらに深刻なのは年齢構成で、55歳以上が約37％を占める一方、29歳以下はわずか12％にとどまっています。近い将来、大量退職が見込まれるにもかかわらず、それを補う若手が圧倒的に不足しています。⁴ 資材高騰についても、ここ数年で建設資材物価は約40％上昇しています。需要はあるにもかかわらず、こうしたコスト上昇を請負単価に転嫁できない中小・零細業者を中心に経営が圧迫され、倒産件数の増加につながっています。

帝国データバンクによると、⁵ 2025年の人手不足倒産は全産業で427件と3年連続で過去最多を更新し、そのうち建設業が113件と全産業で最多でした。建設業全体の倒産件数も2021件と過去10年で最多となっています。この状況は、建設業界がもはや現状維持では立ち行かない局面に来ていることを示しています。

ただし暗い話ばかりではありません。いままさにAIによってさまざまな技術的な革新が進んだことにより、これまで解決が難しかった産業の構造的な課題が、AIによってアプローチ可能になってきています。変化が起きるまでのタイムラインが長い建設業界の構造に、いま変化が加速し始める条件が揃いつつあると私たちは見ています。

そのど真ん中に挑んでいるのが、今回、ZVCが投資するBALLASです。

BALLASは「建設業を最適化し、人々を幸せに。」をミッションに掲げるスタートアップです。

建設業界の非効率の根本には、設計・調達・製作・施工という各工程が分断されているという構造的な問題があります。特に特注の建設部材の調達は属人的で業界標準がなく、現場担当者の経験と勘に依存してきました。この分断と属人化が、コスト超過・工期遅延・人手不足を生み出す要因にもなっています。

BALLASはこの問題に、AIをフル活用することで解決を目指しています。建設部材の調達プラットフォーム「BALLAS」を通じて、設計の標準化から部材製作・納品までをワンストップで提供し、AIの活用により業務工数を圧縮し、トータル30%の原価改善を実現しています。現在は設備工事向けと建築工事向けの2つの領域でサービスを展開しています。

BALLASが変えようとしているのは、個別の業務効率だけではありません。仕様・取引・生産プロセスのサプライチェーンデータを標準化し、調達を起点にスマートなサプライチェーンへの再構築することを目指しています。

人手が足りなくても、AIが調達プロセスを最適化することで現場の生産性を上げる。資材コストが高騰しても、データに基づく最適な調達で無駄を削減し利益を守る。これが、建設業界にもたらす変化です。

BALLASは、最新技術の本質的な理解と、現場の業務・課題への深い理解、その両立を実践できているチームです。その両輪をまわしAIネイティブな会社へと進化していくBALLASは、建設業の産業構造を変える中心的な存在になれると確信しています。ZVCは、BALLASとともに建設業界の未来を変えていきます。

BALLASについて

https://ballas-inc.notion.site/ballas-entrancebook

（引用）

*¹ 日経クロステックより： 閉館から2年の中野サンプラザ再開発が白紙に、26年春に区が根拠計画の見直し案 | 日経クロステック（xTECH）

*² JPpressより：中野サンプラザやスクランブルスクエアだけではない、延期・中止が相次ぐ再開発プロジェクトにどう対応すべきか？ 建設費の高騰で病院の建て替えも困難に、PPP、アットリスク型CM、プレハブの活用…建設コストを引き下げる方策とは(1/6) | JBpress (ジェイビープレス)

*³ 国土交通省「最近の建設業を巡る状況について」および日本建設業連合会「建設業デジタルハンドブック」より

*⁴ 一般社団法人日本建設業連合会より：3. 建設コスト | 建設業の現状 | 日本建設業連合会

*⁵ 帝国データバンク「建設業」の倒産傾向（２０２５年）より：「建設業」の倒産動向（2025年）｜株式会社 帝国データバンク[TDB]

【English Version】

Z Venture Capital Joins BALLAS Series B as Co-Lead Investor - Backing the AI Procurement Platform Set to Transform the Construction Industry

by Taku Uchimaru(https://zvc.vc/member/0sz6-rxy5/)

Z Venture Capital (ZVC) has joined the Series B round of BALLAS(https://www.ballas.biz/), Inc. as co-lead investor. BALLAS is an AI-powered procurement platform taking on one of Japan's most entrenched industries: construction.

An Industry Under Pressure

Japan's construction sector is in crisis.

In 2023, the beloved Nakano Sun Plaza - a Tokyo landmark for decades - closed its doors. A major mixed-use redevelopment was planned for the site, but the projected cost ballooned from an initial \181 billion to nearly \350 billion, almost double the original estimate, driven by surging labor and materials costs. Nakano Ward ultimately announced in 2025 that it was voiding its foundational agreement with the developer. This is far from an isolated case. Major projects across Japan - including the Shibuya Station redevelopment - are being revised or scaled back.

The pressures are structural. Construction employment has fallen roughly 30% from its 1997 peak of 6.85 million workers to 4.77 million in 2024. The workforce is aging sharply: workers 55 and older now account for about 37% of the industry, while those under 29 represent just 12%. A wave of retirements looms with no sufficient pipeline of younger workers to replace them. Meanwhile, construction material prices have risen approximately 40% over the past several years. Smaller contractors, unable to pass these rising costs on to clients, are being squeezed out - and the numbers show it.

According to Teikoku Databank, labor-shortage bankruptcies across all industries hit a record 427 cases in 2025 - the third consecutive annual record - with construction accounting for 113 of them, more than any other sector. Total construction industry bankruptcies reached 2,021, a ten-year high. The industry can no longer sustain itself on the status quo.

Why Now

There is a more hopeful dimension to this story.

The advances in AI over the past few years have created genuine possibilities for attacking structural inefficiencies that were previously intractable. Construction is an industry where change has historically moved slowly - but we believe the conditions for accelerated transformation are now in place.

BALLAS is working at the center of that opportunity.

What BALLAS Does

BALLAS was founded on the mission: "Optimize construction. Make people's lives better."

At the root of construction's inefficiency is a fragmented process: design, procurement, fabrication, and installation operate as separate silos. Procurement of custom building components in particular has remained highly manual and person-dependent - driven by individual experience and intuition rather than any industry standard. This fragmentation is a direct driver of cost overruns, schedule delays, and labor shortages.

BALLAS addresses this through its AI-powered procurement platform. By providing a one-stop solution covering design standardization through component manufacturing and delivery, and by applying AI throughout, the platform delivers a roughly 30% reduction in total procurement costs. The company currently serves two segments: MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) construction and architectural construction.

The ambition extends beyond workflow efficiency. By standardizing supply chain data across specifications, transactions, and production processes, BALLAS aims to rebuild procurement as the foundation of a smarter, more connected construction supply chain.

Less labor, higher output - because AI optimizes the procurement process. Rising materials costs, reduced waste - because data-driven sourcing protects margins. That is what BALLAS brings to the industry.

Why We Invested

What distinguishes the BALLAS team is their ability to hold two things simultaneously: a genuine command of the underlying technology, and deep, ground-level understanding of how construction actually works. Both are rare. Together, they are the foundation for building an AI-native company capable of reshaping an entire industry.

ZVC is proud to back BALLAS in that effort. We believe they are positioned to become a defining force in the transformation of Japan's construction sector - and we look forward to building that future alongside them.

About BALLAS

https://ballas-inc.notion.site/ballas-entrancebook

References

¹ Nikkei Cross Tech: Nakano Sun Plaza Redevelopment Scrapped Two Years After Closure; Ward to Revise Master Plan in Spring 2026

² JBpress: Not Just Nakano Sun Plaza and Scramble Square - How Should We Respond to the Wave of Delayed and Cancelled Redevelopment Projects? Rising Construction Costs Are Making Hospital Rebuilds Difficult Too; PPP, At-Risk CM, Prefabrication… What Are the Options for Reducing Construction Costs?

³ Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, "Recent Developments in the Construction Industry," and Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, "Construction Industry Digital Handbook"

⁴ Japan Federation of Construction Contractors: Construction Costs | Current State of the Construction Industry

⁵ Teikoku Databank, "Construction Industry Bankruptcy Trends (2025)"