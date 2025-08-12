一緒に学び続けよう！　森崎ウィンさんからのお手紙【エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ】

NHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』は、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨く、NHK語学ラジオ番組のテキストです。



高校～大学の試験問題や、中学校の授業でも活用されている同番組とテキスト。



番組ナビゲーターであり、俳優・アーティストとしても活躍中の森崎ウィンさんがテキストで連載中の「To You, From WIN」より、その英語版を公開します。

Keep learning together!

Hi there! It’s Morisaki Win.

Did you enjoy this season of ESE? I learned a lot―just like you, I’m a learner myself. The Thursday “Answers from Philosophers” episodes made me think about what matters in life and helped me see things from new perspectives. And the Friday “Lafcadio Hearn” series? That was definitely scary! I thought it was so interesting to read stories with a strong Japanese feel in English. What were your favorites?



I’m sure that many of you are studying English right now. I wonder when I studied the most... Back in school, I worked hard at the subjects I liked―but for me, studying mostly felt like something I had to do. Now that I’m an adult, though, I feel like I actually study more and more every year. When I prepare for roles, I learn about jobs and industries that used to be totally unfamiliar to me. I like to keep up with what’s happening in the world, too. Now, I learn because I want to. It’s the same with my hobbies, like photography and camping, and I’m still learning video editing. I bet I’m studying more than I ever have before.



Thank you so much for supporting me and ESE. I’m really happy that the textbooks for this season had space for these columns. It’s all thanks to the ESE fans that have been with the program over the years. I’m going to keep learning English, too―so let’s do it together!





Morisaki Win

本連載の日本語版はNHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』9月号にて掲載中です。



2025年度テキストでは、さまざまなトピックで、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨き、これまでに学んだ英語を定着させるお手伝いをしていきます。

森崎ウィン（もりさき・うぃん）

俳優・アーティスト。ミャンマーで生まれ、小学4年生で来日。2018年スティーヴン・スピルバーグ監督映画『レディ・プレイヤー1』で主要キャストとしてハリウッドデビュー。20年『蜜蜂と遠雷』で第43回日本アカデミー賞新人俳優賞。24年監督、出演をつとめた『せん』が「ショートショート フィルムフェスティバル &アジア 2024」でグランプリである「ジョージ・ルーカス アワード」を受賞。ミュージカルの世界でも25年『ウェイトレス』に出演するなど活躍中。アーティストとしては“MORISAKI WIN”名義で20年にメジャーデビュー。母国ミャンマーでも観光大使を務め圧倒的な知名度を誇る。

英訳：Tom Kain（トム・ケイン）

日英翻訳家。アメリカ・ミネソタ州出身。2005年に来日し、現在はNHK「ニュースで学ぶ現代英語」に出演中。