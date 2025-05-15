【PS Plus：2025年5月のゲームカタログ】 5月20日より配信予定

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」の加入者向けコンテンツ「ゲームカタログ」において、2025年5月の追加タイトルを公開した。

PS Plusのエクストラ／プレミアムプラン向けの「ゲームカタログ」には、鳥山明氏の同名マンガを原作としたアクションRPG「SAND LAND」や、「グラブル」の格闘ゲーム最新作「グランブルーファンタジーヴァーサス -ライジング-」、アトラスのニューハードボイルドRPG「ソウルハッカーズ2」などが新たに登場する。

また、プレミアムプラン向けの「クラシックスカタログ」には、PS2の「Battle Engine Aquila」が配信される。

PS5／PS4用アクションRPG「SAND LAND」

PS5／PS4用格闘ゲーム「グランブルーファンタジーヴァーサス -ライジング-」

PS5／PS4用RPG「ソウルハッカーズ2」

PS2「Battle Engine Aquila」（プレミアムプランのみ）

(C)バード・スタジオ／集英社

(C)Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

(C) Cygames, Inc. Developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS

(C)ATLUS

(C)SEGA All rights reserved.

(C)2018 Electronic Arts Inc. Battlefield and Battlefield V are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone (C) 2024 GSC Game World Global Ltd. Developed and published by GSC Game World. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky are registered trademarks of GSC Game World Global Ltd.

(C)2023 Marvelous Inc.

(C) 2019 Scott Cawthon. Five Nights at Freddy’s; Five Nights at Freddy’s VR; and Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Scott Cawthon in the United States and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

