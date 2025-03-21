Nintendo of Americaは3月20日、公式Xにて映像を公開した。

公開された映像は冒頭にメジャーリーグのシアトル・マリナーズのキャップが映し出され、次に「スーパーマリオブラザーズ」のマリオの帽子が登場する。その後のマリナーズのユニフォームの袖には任天堂のロゴが刺繍されていることが確認できる。今シーズンはマリナーズのユニフォームに任天堂の名前が載る形になっており、3月27日に初お披露目される。

Play ball ?



We’re thrilled to share we’re expanding our long-standing relationship with the @Mariners and will be featured on their jersey sleeve this season!



See it for the first time on Opening Day, March 27th! pic.twitter.com/Lig4Aw4bmf