3月20日 公開

　Nintendo of Americaは3月20日、公式Xにて映像を公開した。

　公開された映像は冒頭にメジャーリーグのシアトル・マリナーズのキャップが映し出され、次に「スーパーマリオブラザーズ」のマリオの帽子が登場する。その後のマリナーズのユニフォームの袖には任天堂のロゴが刺繍されていることが確認できる。今シーズンはマリナーズのユニフォームに任天堂の名前が載る形になっており、3月27日に初お披露目される。