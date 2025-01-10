【レゴ：ゲームボーイ】10月 発売予定

レゴは1月10日、任天堂の携帯ゲーム機「ゲームボーイ」のレゴセット化を発表した。2025年10月に発売予定。

これはNintendo of Europe公式Xにて発表されたもの。1989年に任天堂が発売した携帯ゲーム機「ゲームボーイ」をレゴブロックで再現できるセットで、公開された動画では十字キーや紫色のABボタンといったパーツを確認できる。

これまでにレゴは、海外版ファミコン「Nintendo Entertainment System」をキット化しており、「スーパーマリオ」や「どうぶつの森」、「ゼルダの伝説」といったシリーズも展開している。本稿執筆時点で日本向けのアナウンスは無く、今後の続報が期待される。

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/4NnMcpWk8g - Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 9, 2025

LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group. (C)2025 The LEGO Group.

(C)Nintendo

