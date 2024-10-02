【ピクミン×サンディエゴ動物園コラボ】
開催期間：11月28日まで

　Nintendo of Americaは、10月2日から米国サンディエゴ動物園と「ピクミン」とのコラボイベントを開始した。実施期間は11月28日まで。

　本イベントでは、園内「Wildlife Explorers Basecamp」周辺にピクミンが登場。隠れた姿を探して楽しめる。これに際して10月中は11歳以上の来園者を入場無料とする。また米国限定で、プラチナポイントギフトに「Pikmin in the Wild」を追加している。

(C) Nintendo