アメリカ・カリフォルニア州のテーマパーク「ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ハリウッド」にて「美少女戦士セーラームーン」のショーの開催が決定した。

夜のパークを中心に繰り広げられる「UNIVERSAL FAN FEST NIGHTS」にて、「美少女戦士セーラームーン」をテーマとした「美少女戦士セーラームーン The Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe」が開催される。本作品は2022年にユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパンで登場した「美少女戦士セーラームーン The Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe」をユニバーサル・スタジオ・ハリウッド内のDreamWorks Theatreにて字幕付きバージョンで上映するものになるという。

現地時間の4月23日より順次開催を予定し、チケットも合わせて販売されている。

Be one of the first to witness Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Place Chapter Deluxe as the show makes its Universal Fan Fest Nights debut. Experience a world of enchantment, destiny, and courage as a sinister force threatens the Legendary Silver Crystal. pic.twitter.com/2EXeiMHD5G