iPhone 14が通常より前倒しでお目見えとなるかもしれません。詳細は以下から。

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone's on sale on the 16th

not 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiC

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 7, 2022