DeepSeek¤¬¶¯ÎÏ¤Ê¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°µ¡Ç½¤òÈ÷¤¨¤¿AI¥â¥Ç¥ë¡ÖDeepSeek-V4¡×¤ò¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹Í½Äê¤È¤ÎÊóÆ»
Ãæ¹ñ¤ÎAI³«È¯´ë¶È¤Ç¤¢¤ëDeepSeek¤¬¡¢¶¯ÎÏ¤Ê¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°µ¡Ç½¤òÈ÷¤¨¤¿¼¡À¤ÂåAI¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡ÖDeepSeek-V4¡×¤ò2026Ç¯2·îÃæ½Ü¤Ë¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤¹¤ëÍ½Äê¤À¤È¡¢³¤³°¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¤ÎThe Information¤¬Êó¤¸¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
»ö¾ð¤Ë¾Ü¤·¤¤´Ø·¸¼Ô¤ò°úÍÑ¤·¤¿The Information¤ÎÊó¹ð¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢DeepSeek¤ÏÃæ¹ñ¤ÎµìÀµ·î¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿2·î17Æü¤´¤í¤ËV4¤ò¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤¹¤ëÍ½Äê¤À¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£DeepSeek¤Î½¾¶È°÷¤Ë¤è¤ëÆâÉô¥Æ¥¹¥È¤Ç¤Ï¡¢V4¤¬¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥¿¥¹¥¯¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆAnthropic¤ÎClaude 3.5 Sonnet¤äOpenAI¤ÎGPT-4o¤è¤ê¤âÍ¥¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¼¨¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤½¤¦¤Ç¤¹¡£
V4¤Ç¤ÏÈó¾ï¤ËÄ¹¤¤¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥×¥í¥ó¥×¥È¤Î¼è¤ê°·¤¤¤È½èÍý¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢ÈôÌöÅª¤Ê¿ÊÊâ¤òÃ£À®¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤ÈÅÁ¤¨¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£The Information¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ÎÅÀ¤ÏÊ£»¨¤Ê¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤à³«È¯¼Ô¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¡¢ÀøºßÅª¤ÊÍøÅÀ¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤À¤í¤¦¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
°ìÊý¤ÇIT´ØÏ¢¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¤ÎWinBuzzer¤Ï¡¢¡ÖV4¤¬²¦ºÂ¤ò³ÍÆÀ¤¹¤ë¤Ë¤Ï¥³¡¼¥ÉÀ¸À®¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¡¢¥Ç¥Ð¥Ã¥°¤ä¥ê¥Ý¥¸¥È¥ê´ÉÍý¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥¨¡¼¥¸¥§¥ó¥ÈÅª¤Êµ¡Ç½¤â¼Â¾Ú¤¹¤ëÉ¬Í×¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤Ø¤Î¥·¥Õ¥È¤Ï¡¢DeepSeek¤¬¹âÀºÅÙ¤Ê¥³¡¼¥ÉÀ¸À®¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÂ¨»þ¤ÎROI(Åê»ñÍø±×Î¨)¤ò¼Â¸½¤Ç¤¤ë¡¢¥¨¥ó¥¿¡¼¥×¥é¥¤¥º³«È¯¼Ô»Ô¾ì¤ò¥¿¡¼¥²¥Ã¥È¤Ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¼¨º¶¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È»ØÅ¦¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
¤Þ¤¿¡¢DeepSeek¤ÏV4¤Î¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤òÁ°¤Ë¤·¤Æ¡¢¼çÎÏ¿äÏÀAI¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ÎDeepSeek R1¤Ë´Ø¤·¤Æ¥×¥ì¥×¥ê¥ó¥È¥µ¡¼¥Ð¡¼¤ÎarXiv¤Ç¸ø³«¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤¿¥Û¥ï¥¤¥È¥Ú¡¼¥Ñ¡¼¤òÂçÉý¤Ë¹¹¿·¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£º£²ó¹¹¿·¤µ¤ì¤¿¾ðÊó¤Ç¤Ï¡¢DeepSeek R1¤Î3ÃÊ³¬¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ë¥È¥ì¡¼¥Ë¥ó¥°¥Ñ¥¤¥×¥é¥¤¥ó¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤¬ÌÀ¤«¤µ¤ì¤¿¤È¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£
