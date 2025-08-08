【プレイステーション：サマーセール】 8月8日より期間限定で開催

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、全国のPlayStation取扱店にて「サマーセール」を本日8月8日より期間限定で開催している。

本セールでは、プレイステーション 5用パッケージ版ソフトをセール価格で販売。ラインナップは「Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut」、「DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT」、「グランツーリスモ７」の3タイトルとなっている。

セールを実施しているPlayStation取扱店は、通販サイト「Amazon」や「楽天ブックス」のほか、エディオン、ビックカメラ、ヤマダデンキといった家電量販店のゲーム取扱店。セール期間は各販売店によって異なるため、注意が必要となる。

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT

グランツーリスモ７

(C)2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions LLC.

(C)2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. DEATH STRANDING is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Created and developed by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS.

Gran Turismo 7 (C) 2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. “Polyphony Digital logo”, “Gran Turismo” and “GT” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.

