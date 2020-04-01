『オレンジ・イズ・ニュー・ブラック』のあの人、初めての妊娠は激しい撮影の直後に判明した！

View this post on Instagram

These days have been challenging for all of us. Raising a toddler and a newborn in New York during these unprecedented times is tough. To help with self-isolation, I've been trying to find ways to feel more connected while sticking with a routine. @peanut has become a big part of that. @Peanut is an app to find support, get advice and share stories about motherhood. It's really refreshing to be a part of a community of moms who are sharing advice and information. You can start your own thread with a question or concern and then get valuable advice - or check out the existing conversations women are already having. I found one about how NYC moms are keeping their kids active and connected to nature while stuck inside, which I really appreciated. I've been feeling overwhelmed lately, but to know I'm not the only one feeling this way has been really comforting. Having community is more important than ever right now, so I encourage you to join and stay connected. I've shared a download link my in bio, I'm excited to hear what you think! #peanutapp . #sponsored #ad