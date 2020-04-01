『オレンジ・イズ・ニュー・ブラック』のあの人、初めての妊娠は激しい撮影の直後に判明した！
Netflixによる女囚コメディドラマ『オレンジ・イズ・ニュー・ブラック』で7シーズンにわたりアレックス役を演じたローラ・プリポンが、自身が監督したエピソードを撮り終えた後に妊娠が判明したときの思い出を振り返っている。米Entertainment Weeklyが報じた。
米PeopleTVの番組『Couch Surfing』に出演したローラが、自身が監督を手掛けたエピソードでハードなシーンを撮影し終えた後に妊娠がわかったと明かしている。そのエピソードとは、ローラが初監督デビューを飾ったシーズン5第10話「やる事なす事すべて裏目」で、ローラ演じるアレックスや主人公パイパー（テイラー・シリング）らが人質になり、裸でシャワーカーテンにくるまれ、後ろ手に縛ばれ、口はビニールテープでふさがれながらも激しく抵抗する場面があったのだという。
初めて監督を務めたエピソードのそのシーンの撮影後、疲労困憊していたローラは気分が悪くなったと明かす。自宅へ帰る途中で肉料理を売っている屋台を通り過ぎたときにその匂いでさらに気持ち悪くなり、妊娠しているかもしれないと気づいたと話している。
こうして2017年8月に、夫で俳優のベン・フォスター（『ガルヴェストン』）との間に第一子となる娘のエラちゃんが生まれ、今年2月には第二子となる男児が誕生している。NYで暮らしているローラは先日Instagramで、乳幼児を抱えての自己隔離生活の難しさを投稿し、 「@Peanut」というアプリを通じてコミュニティや同様の状況下にある母親たちと繋がることができて気分転換になっていると明かした。
These days have been challenging for all of us. Raising a toddler and a newborn in New York during these unprecedented times is tough. To help with self-isolation, I've been trying to find ways to feel more connected while sticking with a routine. @peanut has become a big part of that. @Peanut is an app to find support, get advice and share stories about motherhood. It's really refreshing to be a part of a community of moms who are sharing advice and information. You can start your own thread with a question or concern and then get valuable advice - or check out the existing conversations women are already having. I found one about how NYC moms are keeping their kids active and connected to nature while stuck inside, which I really appreciated. I've been feeling overwhelmed lately, but to know I'm not the only one feeling this way has been really comforting. Having community is more important than ever right now, so I encourage you to join and stay connected. I've shared a download link my in bio, I'm excited to hear what you think! #peanutapp . #sponsored #ad
ローラは、『オレンジ・イズ・ニュー・ブラック』で初監督を務めた後、シーズン6第11話「イヤな予感」と、シーズン7第5話「マイノリティは去れ」でもメガホンを取っている。
『オレンジ・イズ・ニュー・ブラック』は、2019年に配信開始されたシーズン7をもって有終の美を飾り、Netflixにで全７シーズンがストリーミング中だ。（海外ドラマNAVI）
Photo:『オレンジ・イズ・ニュー・ブラック』©JoJo Whilden / Netflix