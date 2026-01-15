¥¹¥Þ¥Û¥¢¥×¥êÁ´ÂÎ¤Î²Ý¶âÁí³Û¤ÏÁý²Ã¤·¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¿ô¤Ï¸º¾¯Ãæ¡¢²Ý¶âÁí³Û1°Ì¤Î¥²¡¼¥à¤Ï²¿¤«¡©
¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¸þ¤±¥¢¥×¥ê»Ô¾ì¤ÎÄ´ºº²ñ¼Ò¤Ç¤¢¤ëAppfigures¤¬2025Ç¯¤ÎÇ¯¼¡¥ì¥Ý¡¼¥È¤Î°ìÉô¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥¢¥×¥êÁ´ÂÎ¤Î¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¿ô¤¬¸º¾¯¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë°ìÊý¤Ç¡¢²Ý¶â³Û¤ÏÁý²Ã¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
App Store¤ÈGoogle Play¤ò¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿Á´À¤³¦¤Î¥¢¥×¥ê¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¿ô¤Î¿ä°Ü¤ò¼¨¤¹¥°¥é¥Õ¤¬°Ê²¼¡£2025Ç¯¤Î¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¿ô¤Ï1069²¯²ó¤Ç¡¢2024Ç¯¤Î1098²¯²ó¤«¤é2.7¡ó¸º¾¯¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
°ìÊý¤Ç¡¢2025Ç¯¤Î²Ý¶âÁí³Û¤Ï1558²¯¥É¥ë(Ìó24Ãû7000²¯±ß)¤Ç2024Ç¯¤è¤ê21.6¡óÁý²Ã¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢2025Ç¯¥²¡¼¥à¥¢¥×¥ê¤Ø¤Î²Ý¶âÁí³Û¤Ï722²¯¥É¥ë(Ìó11Ãû4000²¯±ß)¤Ç¡¢²Ý¶âÁ´ÂÎ¤Î46¡ó¤òÀê¤á¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
Appfigures¤Ï2025Ç¯12·î¤Î¥²¡¼¥à¥¢¥×¥ê¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¥ì¥Ý¡¼¥È¤â¸ø³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
Games Unwrapped More Downloads, Fewer Dollars in December - The Top Mobile Games in the World · ASO Tools and App Analytics by Appfigures
https://appfigures.com/resources/insights/highest-earning-and-most-downloaded-mobile-games-december-2025
2025Ç¯12·î¤ËÁ´À¤³¦¤ÇºÇ¤â¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¤µ¤ì¤¿¥²¡¼¥à¥¢¥×¥ê¤Ï¥Æ¥È¥ê¥¹É÷¤Î¥Ñ¥º¥ë¥²¡¼¥à¡ÖBlock Blast¡×¤Ç¡¢App Store¤ÈGoogle Play¤Ç¹ç·×3040Ëü²ó¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢App Sotre¤Ç¤ÏNetflix¤Î²ÃÆþ¼Ô¸þ¤±¤ËÌµÎÁ¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤µ¤ì¤¿¥ì¥Ã¥É¡¦¥Ç¥Ã¥É¡¦¥ê¥Ç¥ó¥×¥·¥ç¥ó¤Î¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Õ¥©¥óÈÇ¤¬500Ëü²ó¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¤µ¤ì¤Æ3°Ì¤Ë¥é¥ó¥¯¥¤¥ó¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
iPhone¸þ¤±¥²¡¼¥à¤ÎÃæ¤Ç2025Ç¯¤ËºÇ¤â²Ý¶â¤µ¤ì¤¿¥²¡¼¥à¤Ï¡ÖMONOPOLY GO!¡×¤Ç¡¢²Ý¶â³Û¤Ï8500Ëü¥É¥ë(Ìó135²¯±ß)¡£Android¥²¡¼¥à¤Ç¤Ï¡Ö¥é¥¹¥È¥¦¥©¡¼¡§¥µ¥Ð¥¤¥Ð¥ë¡×¤¬5400Ëü¥É¥ë(Ìó85²¯6000Ëü±ß)²Ý¶â¤µ¤ì¤Æ1°Ì¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£App Store¤ÈGoogle Play¤Î¹ç·×¤Ç¤Ï¥é¥¹¥È¥¦¥©¡¼¡§¥µ¥Ð¥¤¥Ð¥ë¤¬1²¯3600Ëü¥É¥ë(Ìó216²¯±ß)²Ý¶â¤µ¤ì¤Æ1°Ì¤Ç¤·¤¿¡£
Appfigures¤Ï¡Ö2026Ç¯¤ÏÀ¸À®AI¤ÎÉáµÚ¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¥²¡¼¥à¥¢¥×¥ê¤Î¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹ÉÑÅÙ¤¬Áý²Ã¤¹¤ë¤À¤í¤¦¡×¤ÈÍ½Â¬¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£