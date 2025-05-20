Appleが重要な脆弱性を修正した「iPadOS 17.7.8」を提供開始！iPad（第6世代）やiPad Proの10.5インチと12.9インチ（第2世代）向け
|AppleがiPad向けiPadOS 17.7.8をリリース！
Appleは19日（現地時間）、同社が展開するタブレット「iPad」シリーズ向けプラットフォーム「iPadOS」において前バージョン「iPadOS 17」の最新版「iPadOS 17.7.8（21H440）」を提供開始したとお知らせしています。
対象機種は最新バージョン「iPadOS 18」に対応していないiPadOS 17の対応機種で、具体的にはiPad（第6世代）や12.9インチiPad Pro（第2世代）、10.5インチiPad Proの3機種となります。なお、以前は「iOS 18」やiPadOS 18の対象機種はiOS 18やiPadOS 18またはiOS 17やiPadOS 17を選んで更新できていましたが、iPadOS 17.7.3からiOS 18やiPadOS 18の対象機種はiOS 18やiPadOS 18のみに更新するようになっています。
Appleでは2021年に提供開始したiOS 15およびiPadOS 15から一定期間は次の最新バージョンに更新せずに既存のバージョンに留まる機能を提供しており、今年も最新のiOS 18やiPadOS 18の正式版が配信開始されましたが、引き続いてしばらくiOS 17やiPadOS 17で使う場合を対象にセキュリティー修正のみを行ったソフトウェア更新を提供しており、今回は前回のiPadOS 17.7.7に続いてiPadOS 17.7.8が提供開始されました。
更新は従来通り各製品本体のみでOTA（On-The-Air）によりダウンロードで行え、方法としては、「設定」→「一般」→「ソフトウェア・アップデート」から行え、単体でアップデートする場合のダウンロードサイズは手持ちのiPad（第6世代）でiPadOS 17.7.6からだと459.2MBとなっています。またiTunesをインストールしたWindowsおよびMacとUSB-Lightningケーブルで接続しても実施できます。なお、Appleが案内しているアップデートの内容およびセキュリティーコンテンツの修正は以下の通り。
iPadOS 17.7.8
このアップデートには重要なセキュリティ修正が含まれ、すべてのユーザに推奨されます。
Appleソフトウェアアップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください: https://support.apple.com/100100
iPadOS 17.7.7
Released May 12, 2025
- AirDrop
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to read arbitrary file metadata
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2025-24097: Ron Masas of BREAKPOINT.SH
- AppleJPEG
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted media file may lead to unexpected app termination or corrupt process memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved input sanitization.
CVE-2025-31251: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- Audio
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination
Description: A double free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2025-31235: Dillon Franke working with Google Project Zero
- CoreAudio
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Parsing a file may lead to an unexpected app termination
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-31208: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreGraphics
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to a denial-of-service or potentially disclose memory contents
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-31196: wac working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreGraphics
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Parsing a file may lead to disclosure of user information
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2025-31209: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreMedia
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Parsing a file may lead to an unexpected app termination
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2025-31239: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreMedia
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted video file may lead to unexpected app termination or corrupt process memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved input sanitization.
CVE-2025-31233: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- Display
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2025-24111: Wang Yu of Cyberserval
- FaceTime
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved UI.
CVE-2025-31210: Andrew James Gonzalez
- iCloud Document Sharing
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An attacker may be able to turn on sharing of an iCloud folder without authentication
Description: This issue was addressed with additional entitlement checks.
CVE-2025-30448: Lyutoon and YenKoc, Dayton Pidhirney of Atredis Partners
- ImageIO
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-31226: Saagar Jha
- Kernel
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to leak sensitive kernel state
Description: An information disclosure issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2025-24144: Mateusz Krzywicki (@krzywix)
- Kernel
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2025-31219: Michael DePlante (@izobashi) and Lucas Leong (@_wmliang_) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- Kernel
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected app termination
Description: A double free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2025-31241: Christian Kohlschutter
- libexpat
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Multiple issues in libexpat, including unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2024-8176
- Mail Addressing
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing an email may lead to user interface spoofing
Description: An injection issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-24225: Richard Hyunho Im (@richeeta)
- Notes
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An attacker with physical access to a device may be able to access notes from the lock screen
Description: The issue was addressed with improved authentication.
CVE-2025-31228: Andr.Ess
- Parental Controls
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to retrieve Safari bookmarks without an entitlement check
Description: This issue was addressed with additional entitlement checks.
CVE-2025-24259: Noah Gregory (wts.dev)
- Pro Res
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-31245: wac
- Sandbox Profiles
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to read a persistent device identifier
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2025-24220: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog)
- Security
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to leak memory
Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-31221: Dave G.
- Security
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to access associated usernames and websites in a user's iCloud Keychain
Description: A logging issue was addressed with improved data redaction.
CVE-2025-31213: Kirin (@Pwnrin) and 7feilee
- StoreKit
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.
CVE-2025-31242: Eric Dorphy of Twin Cities App Dev LLC
- Weather
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: A malicious app may be able to read sensitive location information
Description: A privacy issue was addressed by removing sensitive data.
CVE-2025-31220: Adam M.
- WebKit
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: A type confusion issue could lead to memory corruption
Description: This issue was addressed with improved handling of floats.
WebKit Bugzilla: 286694
CVE-2025-24213: Google V8 Security Team
- WebKit
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected Safari crash
Description: The issue was addressed with improved input validation.
WebKit Bugzilla: 289677
CVE-2025-31217: Ignacio Sanmillan (@ulexec)
- WebKit
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 288814
CVE-2025-31215: Jiming Wang and Jikai Ren
- WebKit
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected Safari crash
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 290834
CVE-2025-31206: an anonymous researcher
Additional recognition
- Kernel
We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
記事執筆：memn0ck
