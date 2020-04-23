YOSHIKI、アメブロ開設「少しでもみんなの為に」
X JAPANのYOSHIKIが23日、アメーバにてオフィシャルブログを開設した。
「YOSHIKIです！」と題して投稿した初めてのブログ。「YOSHIKIです。これは、YOSHIKIのアメブロ公式ブログです」と綴りはじめ、「みんなが自粛している間、少しでもみんなの為に何か出来ることがないかと思い、期間限定でこのブログを開設しました」とブログを始めた経緯を説明。
また、ブログの内容については「「YOSHIKIの英会話レッスン」を始めます」と述べ、「新型コロナウイルスの影響下において、いま現在、日本にいて困っている外国の方、また、海外にいて困っている日本人の方々の役に立てばと思っています。参考にしてください」と呼びかけた。
ブログでは、「（※原文そのまま）This is Yoshiki and this is my official Ameba Blog.
While most people are practicing self restraint… "#StayHome", I have
been thinking
if there is anything I can do to help. So I have decided to open this
blog for the
time being (a limited period).
Using this blog, I will start new online English lessons.
Due to the effects of the new coronavirus, there are international people living
in Japan who are going through difficult times as well as many
Japanese people who
are having difficulties overseas.
I hope that these new English lessons can be useful for people who are
struggling.」と英訳も記載されている。
ブログのハッシュタグには、「#英会話レッスン」「#AMEBABLOG」「#NEW」「#LESSONS」「#ENGLISH」「#YOSHIKI」「#STAYHOME」「#おうちで過ごそう」「#XJAPAN」「#新型コロナウイルス」も添えられている。
