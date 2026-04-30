ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において、2026年5月の海外向けフリープレイを公開した。配信期間は5月5日より6月1日まで。

5月のフリープレイには、ソウルライクアクションRPG「明末：ウツロノハネ」が登場。そのほかにもサッカーゲーム「EA Sports FC 26」と2Dアクション「九日ナインソール」の全3タイトルがラインナップされる。

なお、日本のフリープレイ対象タイトルはラインナップが異なる可能性がある。

EA Sports FC 26（PS5/PS4）

明末：ウツロノハネ（PS5）

九日ナインソール（PS5/PS4）

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