現地時間の2026年2月10日、ロシア当局が国民によって広く使われているメッセージングアプリ「Telegram」の通信およびアクセスを制限し始めました。この動きはロシアの国営メッセージングアプリ「MAX」への乗り換えを促すためではないかと考えられています。

Telegram's Durov reaffirms commitment to privacy amid new Russian curbs | Reuters

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/society-equity/telegrams-durov-reaffirms-commitment-privacy-amid-new-russian-curbs-2026-02-10/

Telegram is reportedly being slowed down and restricted in Russia | The Verge

https://www.theverge.com/tech/876351/telegram-russia-restrictions

2月10日、ロシアの連邦通信・情報技術・マスコミ分野監督庁(ロスコムナゾール)がTelegramへの規制を実施しました。これによりユーザーからはメッセージの送信やメディア読み込みの失敗、通知の欠如、そして複数地域のアプリ障害といった問題が報告されています。



ロスコムナゾールはロシアメディアへの声明で、Telegramは詐欺や犯罪行為の防止に適切な対策を講じていないと非難し、今後も引き続き段階的な制限を導入していくと説明しています。

Telegramはロシアの法律に違反したとして複数の行政告発を受けており、2月から3月中に7件の審理が予定されています。ジャーナリストのスタニミール・ドブレフ氏は、2月の第2週のうちに完全にTelegramが禁止される可能性があると指摘しました。



Telegramのパーヴェル・ドゥーロフCEOはXへの投稿で、「ロシアは市民を監視と政治的検閲のために構築された国家管理のアプリに移行させるため、Telegramへのアクセスを制限しています。この権威主義的な動きは、私たちの進路を変えることはありません。Telegramはどんな圧力がかかろうとも、自由とプライバシーを支持します」とコメントしました。



ドゥーロフ氏が言及した「国家管理のアプリ」とは、国営メッセージングアプリの「MAX」を指しています。ロシア政府は2025年8月、すべてのスマートフォンおよびタブレットにMAXをプリインストールして出荷することを義務づけました。

ロシアがスマホやタブレットにスパイ疑惑のある国営メッセンジャーアプリ「MAX」をプリインストールすることを義務付けると発表 - GIGAZINE



ロシアによるTelegramへの通信規制は以前からたびたび行われており、Wikipediaには「Blocking of Telegram in Russia(ロシアのTelegramブロッキング)」という項目も存在します。

ロシアがWhatsAppとTelegramの通話を一部制限、恐喝やテロ活動に使われているとして - GIGAZINE



また、ロシア政府はTelegramだけでなくFacebook傘下のメッセージングアプリであるWhatsAppや、FacebookやInstagramへのアクセスも規制しています。ロスコムナゾールは運営するオンラインディレクトリサービスからこれらのプラットフォームを削除し、国内ユーザーがアクセスできないようにしたとのことです。

Russia blocks Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service

https://www.ft.com/content/468ebeec-3d38-4f8c-8513-97f533d8f43b

WhatsApp Says Russia Has Tried to Block Its Messaging Service - Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-02-12/whatsapp-says-russia-has-tried-to-block-its-messaging-service