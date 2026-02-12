ロシア当局がメッセージングアプリ「Telegram」へのアクセスを制限、国営アプリの「MAX」へ乗り換えさせるためか
現地時間の2026年2月10日、ロシア当局が国民によって広く使われているメッセージングアプリ「Telegram」の通信およびアクセスを制限し始めました。この動きはロシアの国営メッセージングアプリ「MAX」への乗り換えを促すためではないかと考えられています。
2月10日、ロシアの連邦通信・情報技術・マスコミ分野監督庁(ロスコムナゾール)がTelegramへの規制を実施しました。これによりユーザーからはメッセージの送信やメディア読み込みの失敗、通知の欠如、そして複数地域のアプリ障害といった問題が報告されています。
Russia has officially begun blocking Telegram, according to Roskomnadzor. Users report widespread disruptions, with Downdetector data showing a surge in complaints. Reported issues include messages failing to send, media not loading, missing notifications, and app outages across… https://t.co/ZDzDTeoHXj pic.twitter.com/lmfif5M2X0— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) February 10, 2026
ロスコムナゾールはロシアメディアへの声明で、Telegramは詐欺や犯罪行為の防止に適切な対策を講じていないと非難し、今後も引き続き段階的な制限を導入していくと説明しています。
Telegramはロシアの法律に違反したとして複数の行政告発を受けており、2月から3月中に7件の審理が予定されています。ジャーナリストのスタニミール・ドブレフ氏は、2月の第2週のうちに完全にTelegramが禁止される可能性があると指摘しました。
On top of RosKomNadzor's throttling of Telegram that started today there are 7 charges of violating Russian laws filed against it with the first two to be presented in Moscow's Tagansky Court tomorrow. They might fully ban it this week.https://t.co/3JGzNRB7V1— Stanimir Dobrev (@delfoo) February 10, 2026
Telegramのパーヴェル・ドゥーロフCEOはXへの投稿で、「ロシアは市民を監視と政治的検閲のために構築された国家管理のアプリに移行させるため、Telegramへのアクセスを制限しています。この権威主義的な動きは、私たちの進路を変えることはありません。Telegramはどんな圧力がかかろうとも、自由とプライバシーを支持します」とコメントしました。
Russia is restricting access to Telegram to force its citizens onto a state-controlled app built for surveillance and political censorship. This authoritarian move won’t change our course. Telegram stands for freedom and privacy, no matter the pressure.— Pavel Durov (@durov) February 10, 2026
ドゥーロフ氏が言及した「国家管理のアプリ」とは、国営メッセージングアプリの「MAX」を指しています。ロシア政府は2025年8月、すべてのスマートフォンおよびタブレットにMAXをプリインストールして出荷することを義務づけました。
ロシアによるTelegramへの通信規制は以前からたびたび行われており、Wikipediaには「Blocking of Telegram in Russia(ロシアのTelegramブロッキング)」という項目も存在します。
また、ロシア政府はTelegramだけでなくFacebook傘下のメッセージングアプリであるWhatsAppや、FacebookやInstagramへのアクセスも規制しています。ロスコムナゾールは運営するオンラインディレクトリサービスからこれらのプラットフォームを削除し、国内ユーザーがアクセスできないようにしたとのことです。
⚡️"Roskomnadzor" has completely blocked Facebook and Instagram in Russia
The data of the sites have been removed from the NSDII DNS service. This means that Russian users cannot access the platforms
📱📱 Previously, they did the same with YouTube, WhatsApp. And also slowed down… pic.twitter.com/1ZpAp4yxxe— Cloooud |🇺🇦 (@GloOouD) February 11, 2026