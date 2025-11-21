【「Arc Raiders」アップデート1.3.0】 11月20日 配信

Embark Studiosは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X|S/PC用PvPvEエクストラクション・アドベンチャー「ARC Raiders」のアップデート1.3.0を11月20日に配信する。

今回のアップデートではバランス調整、コンテンツとバグ修正を実施した。内容にはサブマシンガン「スティッチャー」のアップグレード レベル間でのリロード時間のスケーリングや「ヴェネター」の射撃ペースを若干低下させるなどの対応がされた。

📡 Attention, Raiders!

Another week, another update; cogs turn fast in the Rust Belt.

We're rolling out the 1.3.0 update, packed with combat tuning (looking at you, Mr. Venator Pistol), some exploit and bug fixes, as well as a ri-duck-culous new feature...

Read the full story… pic.twitter.com/o01ohOTST9 - ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) November 20, 2025

