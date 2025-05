ATELIER 1973The Republic of San Marino is the world's 5th smallest country in terms of land area, the world's oldest republic, having never experienced war in 1700 years, and home to the Japanese 1st Shinto shrine in Europe. The annual “San Marino Japan Matsuri -Festival Giapponese a San Marino-” will be held in the country on the weekend of May 24th and 25th this year.世界で5番目に小さい国土面