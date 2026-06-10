Aurora Energy Research株式会社

リサーチ・コンサルティングサービスを展開するAurora Energy Research株式会社（所在地：東京都中央区、以下「オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチ」）は、RSBM株式会社（本社：東京都港区、三井住友信託銀行株式会社とRSアセットアドバイザーズ株式会社が共同で設立した系統用蓄電池事業のアセットマネジメント業務を行う会社、以下「RSBM」）が推進する系統用蓄電所事業（所在地：大分県速見郡日出町、定格出力：51MW／定格容量204MWh）における事業収益の経済性評価を支援いたしました。

本事業は、合同会社アルタイルを事業主体とし、国内4社による匿名組合出資の受け入れに加え、国内主要金融機関によるフルマーチャント型プロジェクトファイナンスの組成が完了しています。

近年、再生可能エネルギーの導入拡大に伴い電力需給の調整力確保の重要性が高まっており、系統用蓄電池は、需給バランスの調整、周波数制御、出力変動の平準化といった機能を担う重要なインフラです。本事業は、そのような社会的要請に応えるとともに、電力市場における新たな価値創出に資する取り組みです。

オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチは本プロジェクトにおいて、キャッシュフロー分析および最適運用のシミュレーション等の経済性分析を実施いたしました。当社はこれまで世界10地域以上で、電力市場を分析するための詳細なモデルを構築し、マーケットアドバイザーとして、電力会社・事業会社・金融機関等の幅広いクライアントの投資の意思決定を支援しております。日本においても、電力市場の長期見通し、再エネ・蓄電池の経済性分析、再エネ出力制御見通しなどのテーマを中心として、専属チームによるリサーチやコンサルティング、ソフトウェア等のサービスを提供しています。今後も、当社が強みとする電力市場モデルを用いた定量分析を通じて、蓄電池事業および日本の電力・エネルギー市場の発展に貢献して参ります。

■オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチについて

2013年に英国オックスフォード大学の経済学者により設立され、現在は世界17拠点に展開している電力市場分析に特化した会社です。現在グローバルで、1000名を超えるエネルギー市場分野のエキスパートが、弊社が強みとする定量分析を通じて、電力会社・事業会社・金融機関・政策当局等の幅広いクライアント様の意思決定をご支援しています。2023年の日本拠点開設以降、電力市場の長期見通し、再エネ・蓄電池の経済性分析、再エネ出力制御見通しなどのテーマを中心として、マーケットレポートやコンサルティング、ソフトウェア等のサービスをご提供しています。

■RSBM株式会社について

RSBM株式会社は、系統用蓄電池事業でアセットマネジメント業務を行うため、三井住友信託銀行株式会社とRSアセットアドバイザーズ株式会社により設立されました。

同社は、大型蓄電池事業におけるアセットマネジメントを専門的に担い、持続可能な社会の実現に寄与しています。本件においても、大分県速見郡日出町で進められている系統用蓄電池事業においてアセットマネジメント業務を担当し、プロジェクト全体の円滑な推進に貢献しています。

RSBMは、電力市場の変化や再生可能エネルギー導入の拡大により重要性が高まる大型蓄電池分野において、開発から運用までの各フェーズで高度なマネジメント機能を提供し、持続可能なエネルギーインフラの構築を支えています。

Aurora Energy Research Supports RSBM’s 51MW Grid-Scale Battery Storage Project in Hiji, Oita Prefecture

-Promoting renewables and energy storage through consulting specialized in power market analysis-

Aurora Energy Research K.K. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter “Aurora Energy Research”), a provider of research and consulting services, has supported the economic assessment of project revenues for the grid-scale battery storage project promoted by RSBM Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter “RSBM”). The project, located in Hiji Town, Hayami District, Oita Prefecture, has a rated output of 51MW and a rated capacity of 204MWh.

The project is led by Godo Kaisha Altair as the project entity and has secured anonymous partnership investments from four domestic companies, in addition to completing a full‑merchant project finance arrangement provided by a major domestic financial institution.

As renewable energy deployment accelerates, securing adequate balancing capability in the power system has become increasingly important. Grid‑scale battery storage plays a critical role as infrastructure that provides supply-demand balancing, frequency control, and smoothing of renewable output fluctuations. This project responds to these growing societal needs while contributing to the creation of new value in the electricity market.

In this project, Aurora Energy Research conducted economic analyses including cash flow modelling and optimal dispatch simulations. Globally, Aurora has developed detailed power market models across more than ten regions and supports investment decision‑making for a wide range of clients-including utilities, corporates, and financial institutions-as a market advisor. In Japan, our dedicated team provides research, consulting, and software services focused on long‑term power market outlooks, renewable and battery storage economics, and renewable curtailment forecasts. We remain committed to contributing to the development of Japan’s battery storage sector and broader energy market through rigorous quantitative analysis grounded in our proprietary power market modelling.

■ About Aurora Energy Research

Founded in 2013 by University of Oxford professors, Aurora Energy Research specializes in power market analysis and operates across more than 17 global offices. With over 1,000 experts worldwide in energy markets, the company supports decision-making for a broad range of clients including utilities, corporations, financial institutions, and policymakers through its strength in quantitative analysis. Since establishing its Japan office in 2023, Aurora has provided market reports, consulting, and software services focused on long-term power market outlooks, economic analysis of renewable energy and battery storage, and curtailment forecasts.

■ About RSBM Co., Ltd.

RSBM Co., Ltd. was established by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited and RS Asset Advisors Co., Ltd. to provide asset management services for grid‑scale battery storage projects. The company specializes in asset management for large‑scale battery projects and contributes to the realization of a sustainable society. In this project as well, RSBM is responsible for asset management for the grid‑scale battery storage facility under development in Hiji Town, supporting the smooth execution of the overall project. As the importance of large‑scale battery storage continues to grow amid changes in the power market and the expansion of renewable energy, RSBM provides advanced management capabilities across all phases-from development to operation-helping to build sustainable energy infrastructure.