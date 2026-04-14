“The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA” 海外公演「Adelaide Fringe」で「Pick of The Week」受賞 10,000人超を動員し、5つ星評価も多数獲得！

阪神電気鉄道株式会社

株式会社阪神コンテンツリンク(本社：大阪市福島区、社長：清水奨)が展開するエンタテインメントブランド「日楽座(ヒラクザ)」は、オーストラリア・アデレードで開催された南半球最大の芸術フェスティバル「Adelaide Fringe(アデレード・フリンジ)」に初参加し、2026年2月13日(金)～3月22日(日)の期間、「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA(ザ・スモウショー・ヒラクザ)」の海外公演を実施しました。全33公演で10,000人を超える来場者を動員し、ウィークリーアワード「Pick of The Week」を受賞。さらに、現地メディアから多数の5つ星評価を獲得するなど、大成功に終わりました。

■1,500以上の公演が集った国際芸術フェスティバル「Adelaide Fringe 2026」

南オーストラリア州アデレードで開催される「Adelaide Fringe」は、世界中から幅広いジャンルの作品が集まる南半球最大の芸術フェスティバルであり、毎年多数のアーティストと観客が参加する国際的な舞台です。

2026年は2月20日(金)から3月22日(日)まで開催され、1,500以上の公演が500以上の会場で展開されるなど、例年以上に多彩かつ大規模なフェスティバルとなりました。近年は、作品の完成度に加え、文化的背景に根差した“ここでしか体験できない独自性”や、観客が直感的に楽しめる体験価値がより重視されています。

初参加の「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA」は、相撲という日本ならではの題材が持つ力強さや非日常性に加え、言語や文化の壁を越えて幅広い層が楽しめるエンタテインメントとして評価され、10,000人を超える来場者の動員、アワードの受賞、現地メディアから高評価を獲得しました。

※「Pick of The Week」…フェスティバル期間中に毎週発表される「Weekly Award」の一部門で、その週に上演された数多くの作品の中から、特に評価の高かった“今週の注目作品”として選出される賞。

■現地メディア・来場者から高評価を獲得

「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA」は現地メディアから多数の5つ星評価を獲得したほか、来場者からも高い評価を受けました。

今回の成果は、日本の伝統文化をベースに「学び」と「エンタテインメント」の両面から体験できる本公演の表現が、「Adelaide Fringe」という国際的な舞台において海外の観客やメディアに広く受け入れられ、高い評価と動員という形で、日本発エンタテインメントの海外における可能性を示す結果となりました。今後は、本公演で得た成果と知見をもとに、さらなる海外展開を視野に入れながら、日本文化の魅力をより多くの方に届けてまいります。

■「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA」について

「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA」は、日本の伝統文化である相撲を、海外の観客にもわかりやすく楽しめるように再構成した体験型エンタテインメントショーです。相撲の所作、ルールをわかりやすく紹介しながら、迫力ある取組や観客参加型の演出を通じて、学びと楽しさを同時に提供しています。日本国内の常設公演では、大阪・難波の「THE SUMO HALL 日楽座 OSAKA」(2024年5月開業)、東京・銀座の「THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT 日楽座 GINZA TOKYO」(2026年1月開業)で、世界120以上の国と地域からこれまでに約8.4万人のお客さまにお楽しみいただいており、訪日観光客を中心に高い評価を得ています。

これからも当ブランドは、“日本文化の新たな楽しみ方を世界に発信する”というブランドコンセプトのもと、相撲をはじめとする日本の伝統文化に触れる機会を創出し、日本文化の魅力を国内外へ積極的に発信してまいります。

■「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA」データ

公演概要

公演名：The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA（ザ・スモウショー・ヒラクザ）

公演期間：

2026年2月13日(金)～3月22日(日)

※公演期間はプレ開催を含む（月曜休演）

公演数：全33公演

公演会場：The Roundhouse at The Garden of Unearthly Delights

実績

チケット販売実枚数：10,047枚（招待等を除く）

受賞：The Weekly Award ― Week 4 “Pick of The Week”受賞

口コミ評価：★5.0 ※現地メディア評価

メディア出演：

2月11日(水) ABC Radio Adelaide 出演

2月11日(水) Channel 10 Adelaide 出演

2月23日(月) Channel 10 Adelaide 生出演

2月27日(金) Today 生出演

※オーストラリア全国ネット・朝の情報番組

＜会社概要＞

社名 株式会社阪神コンテンツリンク HANSHIN CONTENTS LINK CORPORATION

本社所在地 大阪市福島区海老江1-1-31 阪神野田センタービル10階

資本金 230,000千円（阪神電気鉄道株式会社 100％出資。阪急阪神東宝グループ）

事業内容 コンテンツ事業、音楽事業、広告メディア事業、サイン制作事業

当社は、ビルボードライブや阪神甲子園球場のイベント運営等で培ったエンタテインメントショービジネスのノウハウを本事業に活用します。

“The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA” Takes Adelaide Fringe by Storm:

A Triumphant Overseas Debut with over 10,000 Attendees!

Winner of "Pick of The Week" with Numerous 5-Star Ratings

Hanshin Contents Link Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Susumu Shimizu) is proud to announce the overwhelming success of its entertainment brand "HIRAKUZA" at its first-ever participation in "Adelaide Fringe," the Southern Hemisphere's largest arts festival held in Adelaide, Australia. From Friday, February 13 to Sunday, March 22, 2026 (including early preview days), the brand presented overseas performances of "The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA". The run concluded with massive success, drawing over 10,000 attendees across 33 performances and winning the weekly "Pick of The Week" award. Additionally, the show received numerous 5-star ratings from local media outlets.

“Adelaide Fringe 2026”: An International Arts Festival Gathering Over 1,500 Performances

Held in Adelaide, South Australia, the "Adelaide Fringe" is the largest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere where a diverse array of works from around the world gather, making it an international stage that numerous artists and audiences attend every year. In 2026, the festival was held from Friday, February 20 to Sunday, March 22, becoming more diverse and larger in scale than usual with over 1,500 performances rolled out across more than 500 venues. In recent years, alongside the quality of the productions, there has been a greater emphasis on the "unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience" rooted in cultural backgrounds and the intuitive entertainment value enjoyed by audiences.

Participating for the first time, "The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA" was highly evaluated not only for the powerful and extraordinary nature inherent in the uniquely Japanese subject of sumo, but also as entertainment that a wide range of audiences could enjoy beyond language and cultural barriers. This led to attracting over 10,000 visitors, an award win, and high praise from local media.

*"Pick of the Week": An award honoring the week’s most outstanding performance, selected from numerous entries as part of the festival's Weekly Awards.

High Praise from Local Media and Attendees

"The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA" received numerous 5-star ratings from local media, as well as high praise from attendees.

This achievement demonstrated the potential of Japanese-originated entertainment overseas, as the show's expression of combining "learning" and "entertainment" based on traditional Japanese culture was widely accepted by international audiences and media on the international stage of the "Adelaide Fringe," resulting in high evaluations and strong attendance. Moving forward, based on the results and knowledge gained from this performance, we will continue to proactively deliver the appeal of Japanese culture to more people while keeping further overseas expansion in mind.

About "The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA"

"The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA" is an interactive entertainment show that reconstructs Japan's traditional culture of sumo so that overseas audiences can easily understand and enjoy it. While introducing sumo movements and rules in an easy-to-understand manner, it provides both learning and fun simultaneously through powerful matches and audience-participation elements. At domestic permanent venues in Japan: "THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA" in Namba, Osaka (opened May 2024) and "THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO" in Ginza, Tokyo (opened January 2026); Approximately 84,000 guests from over 120 countries and regions worldwide have enjoyed the show to date, earning high praise centered heavily on inbound tourists.

Under the brand concept of "transmitting new ways to enjoy Japanese culture to the world," the brand will continue to create opportunities to experience traditional Japanese culture, including sumo, and actively promote the appeal of Japanese culture both domestically and internationally.

"The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA" Data

■Performance Overview

Show Name: The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA

Period: Friday, February 13 to Sunday, March 22, 2026

*Note: The performance period includes early preview days (closed on Mondays)

Number of Performances: 33 performances in total

Venue: The Roundhouse at The Garden of Unearthly Delights

■Results

Actual Tickets Sold: 10,047 tickets (excluding invitations, etc.)

Awards: Received The Weekly Award ― Week 4 "Pick of The Week"

Review Rating: ★5.0 (Local media evaluation)

Media Appearances:

・Wednesday, February 11: Appearance on ABC Radio Adelaide

・Wednesday, February 11: Appearance on Channel 10 Adelaide

・Monday, February 23: Appearance on Channel 10 Adelaide

・Friday, February 27: Live appearance on "Today” *Australia’s premier national morning show

Company Name HANSHIN CONTENTS LINK CORPORATION

Headquarters Hanshin Noda Center Building 10F, 1-1-31 Ebie, Fukushima-ku, Osaka City, Japan

Capital fund \230 million (100% investment by Hanshin Electric Railway Co., Ltd., a part of Hankyu Hanshin Toho Group)

Business Description

Contents industry, music business, advertising media sales, signage production Our company will utilize the expertise of entertainment show business cultivated through operations.

株式会社阪神コンテンツリンク https://hcl-c.com/

THE SUMO HALL 日楽座 https://hirakuza.net/

リリース https://www.hankyu-hanshin.co.jp/release/2026/04/6433979a414584bc7b06a743c5ff76ce073261e2.pdf

発行元：阪急阪神ホールディングス

大阪市北区芝田1-16-1